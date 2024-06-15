Married Woman Sexually Exploiting Landlord's Teenager Son Arrested In POCSO Case in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a rare instance, a woman was arrested in Siddipet district of Telangana under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually exploiting a 16-year-old teenager, police said on Saturday.

The 27-year-old woman has been staying in a rented house in Siddipet with her husband and two children for the last three years, a police release said. The woman had induced the teenager, who is the son of the landlord, to have a physical relationship with her, it said.

She persuaded the teenager to bring cash and gold jewellery from his house. They then left for Chennai in January and both have been staying there since then. The teenager's mother had complained to police about her son's disappearance and raised suspicion on the woman. As the woman and the teenager discarded their phones, it turned out to be difficult to trace their location, police sources said.

As the teenager recently called his mother, police were able to track their location to Chennai. After realising that police investigation was going on, the woman left the teenager at his home in Siddipet on June 11. Based on the information provided by the teenager, the woman was arrested and sent on judicial remand, the release said.

The teenager told police that they had stayed in a room in Chennai, where the woman forced him to have a physical relationship with her. The woman had sold the gold jewels brought by him in Chennai.