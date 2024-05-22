SRK, Prabhas, Vijay Top Ormax's List of Most Popular Male Stars, Alia Leads in Female Category

Hyderabad: Ormax Media, a leading research and consulting firm, recently unveiled its list of the most popular stars, providing insights into the current trends and preferences in the entertainment industry. Let's delve into the names that adorn the top spots in both the male and female categories, reflecting the diverse appeal and widespread influence of these icons.

Topping the list is the "Badshah" of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, whose magnetic presence continues to mesmerize audiences worldwide. Following closely is Prabhas, the Baahubali sensation, whose epic performances have earned him a dedicated fan base. Vijay Thalapathy, renowned for his powerful on-screen persona and impeccable acting prowess, secures the third position, showcasing the immense popularity the actor enjoys.

Mahesh Babu, known for his nuanced performances, claims the fourth spot, while the dynamic Akshay Kumar rounds off the list, showcasing his consistent box-office success and mass appeal.

Talking about female stars, Alia Bhatt shines bright as the epitome of talent and grace, capturing hearts with her stellar performances and endearing charm, rightfully earning the top spot. Samantha, with her captivating screen presence and remarkable versatility, secures the second position, cementing her status as a leading lady in Indian cinema. Deepika Padukone, hailed as one of the most iconic actresses of her generation, continues to enchant audiences with her unparalleled talent and undeniable star power as evident from her standing at 3rd position.

Rashmika Mandanna, the rising star from the South, makes her mark in the fourth position, captivating audiences with her infectious energy and stand-out performances. Finally, Kajal Aggarwal rounds off the list, showcasing her enduring appeal and commendable contributions to the world of entertainment.

Ormax's list of the most popular stars offers a fascinating glimpse into the ever-changing dynamics of the Indian entertainment industry. From seasoned veterans to emerging talents, each name on the list represents the diversity and vibrancy of Indian cinema. As audiences continue to seek out compelling stories and captivating performances, these stars remain beacons of inspiration, illuminating screens and capturing hearts with their unparalleled talent and charisma.