With a Sweet Box, Rahul Gandhi Broke PM Modi's Image of Visiting Tamil Nadu 8 Times, Says Stalin

Coimbatore : DMK Lok Sabha election victory meeting was held in Coimbatore. The INDI Alliance leaders attended the function. Speaking on the occasion, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that with just one sweet box, Rahul Gandhi broke the image which Prime Minister Modi tried to build by coming to Tamil Nadu 8 times.

"As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, I am overjoyed to see the election results. I bow to the party activists who had shed blood and sweat and worked for the victory of INDI alliance. It's a tribute to everyone on stage. We have broken BJP dream of winning 400 seats. BJP cannot do politics alone. This is the 41st victory of the Dravida model government and it is a victory for the people," Stalin said.

The TN CM said that success is due to the alliance that is based on a sound policy and strong relationship. "In 2023, I announced that there would be no alliance without the Congress. We formed the INDI Alliance. This gave BJP a shock. They threatened INDI bloc allies by using Income Tax Department, CBI, Enforcement etc. They broke the rules and created division among the people and carried out propaganda," he said.