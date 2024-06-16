ETV Bharat / entertainment

Alia Bhatt Turns Author with Children's Picture Book

author img

By PTI

Published : 18 hours ago

Updated : 17 hours ago

Actor-producer Alia Bhatt on Sunday, June 16, took to her official Instagram handle and announced that she had turned author with her children's picture book titled, "The Adventures of Ed-a-Mamma: Ed Finds A Home".

Her children's picture book is titled, "The Adventures of Ed-a-Mamma: Ed Finds A Home".
Actor-Producer Alia Bhatt Launches Children Book (Photo: Instagram@aliaabhatt)

New Delhi: Actor-producer Alia Bhatt on Sunday announced she had turned author with "The Adventures of Ed-a-Mamma: Ed Finds A Home", a children's picture book.

The actor, who shares 19-month-old daughter Raha with "Brahmastra" co-star-husband Ranbir Kapoor, shared the update on her Instagram page. "Ed Finds A Home" is the first in the series inspired by her kidswear brand Ed-a-Mamma. Children's book illustrator Tanvi Bhat has drawn up the illustrations for the book.

"A new adventure begins. 'Ed finds a Home' is just the beginning of a new series of books from the universe of Ed-a-mamma.. My childhood was full of storytelling and storytellers .. and one day I had a dream to bring out that child in me and put it into books for children.

"I am so grateful to my fellow storytellers, Vivek Kamath, @shabnamminwalla and @tanvibhat.draws, who with their wonderful ideas, inputs and imagination helped bring our first book to life.. Fingers crossed for this journey ahead. You can now find the books available online, and in major bookstores," Alia wrote alongside her picture holding the book.

Described as a picture book on "caring for the planet and friendship with pets", "Ed Finds A Home" is published by Puffin Books India, the children's imprint of Penguin Books India.

Alia founded kidswear and maternity wear brand Ed-a-Mamma in 2020. Last year, Reliance Retail entered into a joint venture with a 51 per cent stake in the apparel label. In 2021, the actor also launched production banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Read More:

  1. 'Ghalat Hua...Bohot Ghalat': Alia Bhatt, Atlee, Hina Khan React to Reasi Terror Attack
  2. Alia Bhatt under Fire, Added to Blockout List; Here's All You Need to Know about Digital Protest
Last Updated : 17 hours ago

TAGGED:

ALIA BHATTALIA BHATT BOOKALIA BHATT EDAMAMMAALIA BHATT NEWSALIA BHATT TURNS AUTHOR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.