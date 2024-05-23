Lung-Related Diseases Increased in Post Covid Era; Pulmonologists Share Concern

Kochi (Kerala): Are you suffering from long-lasting wheezing, persistent cough, panting during light works etc. It is all because of the changes in the natural immunity of the body, said Dr. Praveen Valsalan, a senior Kochi-based Pulmonologist.

These are all signs of health problems after the Covid-19 pandemic. "Wheezing caused by changes in the lungs is long-lasting in most patients. Decreased lung function results in persistent coughing. Feeling tired and panting even while doing light work causes body fatigue and leads to a lack of alertness. Respiratory diseases affect everyday life. Even a minor ailment can become serious due to respiratory diseases. Even a common cold may turn into pneumonia," Dr. Praveen Valsalan told ETV Bharat.

He further said that such problems have increased a lot after the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr Praveen Valsalan said doctors are following the protocol in Post-covid respiratory treatment. He also explained that several treatments are given to revive the lungs.

Meanwhile, the National Conference of Lung Specialists will be held in Kochi from May 24 to 26. It will discuss new treatment methods in the field of lung treatment.

Thoracoscopy, a medical technique that allows keyhole surgery by inserting a tiny camera into the chest to examine the outside of the lungs, has revolutionised lung surgery. Many discussions regarding this will be held as part of the conference.

Three-day workshops on treatment modalities such as bronchoscopy, thoracoscopy, airway disorders, tumour ablation, navigational bronchoscopy, airway stents, endobronchial ultrasound, lung transplantation etc. are also part of the conference. More than 1,000 delegates comprising pulmonologists, interventional pulmonologists and thoracic surgeons from India and abroad will attend the conference.

10 international faculties and 250 national faculties will speak in various sessions, according to organisers Indian Association for Bronchology.