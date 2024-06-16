Kalki 2898 AD First Single Bhairava Anthem Release Postponed: Here's When It Will Drop Now, Untill Then Enjoy Audio Version

ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD's first single Bhairava Anthem was supposed to be out on June 16. Composed by Santhosh Narayanan, the song is crooned by Diljit Dosanjh and will now be out on Monday, June 17.

With Kalki 2898 AD's first single, Bhairava Anthem, set to release in a few hours, anticipation soars high as the makers bill it as 'India's biggest song' of the year. Read on to find out when the full video of Bhairava Anthem will be released.
Hyderabad: The makers of Kalki 2898 AD were set to unveil the first single from the film titled Bhairava Anthem at 8pm today, June 16. However, it has now been delayed with the song releasing tomorrow, June 17.

Crooned by Diljit Dosnajh, the high-on-energy track is billed as the "India's biggest song" of the year. The much-awaited song, pulsating with energy, is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Kumaar has penned the lyrics, and Pony Verma has choreographed the lively number.

Thumping with electrifying beats and a roaring background music, the energetic track is sure to make your feet tap to its beats. The Punjabi lyrics along with the grooves is sure to be the next Party Anthem in every Desi (Indian) household.

Fans were waiting with bated breath for Bhairava Anthem video, however, the audio version of the song has been released today. Check out the link below:

Ahead of the song launch, Vyjayanthi Movis, the makers behind Kalki 2898 AD, unveiled Bhaiva Anthem poster featuring Prabhas. Sharing an update on when the song was initially set to release, the makes had earlier written, "Make way for #BhairavaAnthem 😎@actorprabhas X @diljitdosanjh ❤️‍🔥🎶 Full Video Song out Today at 8 PM!

Ahead of the song's release, Santhosh Narayanan expressed his gratitude for collaborating with Diljit. He took to social media and wrote, "So happy to have the amazing @diljitdosanjh on my music for #KALKI2898AD. Thanks paaji for the insane energy! Let’s go crazy from tomorrow boys and girls 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽. #KALKI1stSingle."

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated trailer of Kalki 2898 AD was finally unveiled on June 10 after a prolonged wait. The 3-minute and 3-second trailer opens with a glimpse of a dystopian world gripped by despair. A supreme leader, who considers himself a deity, controls all resources within Kasi, the last city of the world, leaving many hopeless.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is a blend of mythology and science fiction, set to hit theatres on June 27. The film features a stellar cast including Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, alongside Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, and Bramhanandam.

This epic Indian science fiction drama was primarily shot in Telugu, with some scenes reshot in Hindi. Inspired by Hindu scriptures, the film unfolds in a post-apocalyptic world spanning from the end of the Mahabharat era to 2898 AD. Produced by veteran filmmaker Ashwini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies, the Nag Ashwin directorial is touted as one of India's most expensive films, with a reported budget of Rs 600 crore.

