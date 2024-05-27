BSF Soldier Dies on Jaisalmer Border Due to Heat Stroke

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan): A Border Security Force (BSF) deployed on the India-Pakistan border died due to heat stroke. According to information received from BSF sources, the deceased has been identified as Constable Ajay Kumar, son of Anil Kumar, a resident of Saru village in the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal.

He was posted in the 173rd Corps of Border Security Force and was posted at the border post - Bhanu. "Due to the scorching heat there, his health deteriorated. The soldier died while undergoing treatment. The mortal remains of the deceased soldier were brought to Ramgarh Hospital late on Sunday night. The post mortem of the body was done on Monday morning and the body was handed over to BSF officials. The body will be taken to Jodhpur by road from Ramgarh and from Jodhpur to his native village by air. Officials of the Shahgarh police station are probing the matter," sources said.

A Guard of Honor was given to the martyred soldier in Ramgarh Hospital premises. Later, officers of the 173rd Corps of the Border Security Force paid tribute to the jawan by laying a wreath.

The mercury has soared in Jaisalmer and other parts of Rajasthan. The temperature at the India-Pakistan border has crossed 55 degrees Celsius.