Rajinikanth Spills the Beans on Vettaiyan Progress, Dodges Political Queries

Hyderabad: The shooting of Rajinikanth's upcoming film, Vettaiyan, helmed by National Award-winning director TJ Gnanvel, has been progressing swiftly. Rajinikanth, who paused for the release of Lal Salaam directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, mentioned that a significant portion of Vettaiyan's shooting is complete, with the remaining parts expected to conclude soon.

While speaking to media at the Chennai airport on Saturday, Rajinikanth revealed that Vettaiyan's shooting is 80% complete, with 20% remaining. The superstar also disclosed his upcoming collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj. He also expressed his appreciation for the positive reception of Lal Salaam, thanking Lyca Productions and the film crew. While he humbly obliged reporters on queries about his films, the screen icon declined to answer political questions.

Earlier, Rajinikanth filmed Vettaiyan in Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh, alongside Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati, among others. The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan.

The title of Vettaiyan was revealed on Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday last December. Based on a true incident, the film portrays Rajinikanth as a retired Muslim police officer reopening a case for justice. Production has taken the crew to various locations such as Thiruvananthapuram, Tirunelveli, and Mumbai. The music for the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Meanwhile, Thalaivar's latest release Lal Salaam earned an estimated Rs 3.55 crore nett in India in all languages on Friday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The Tamil version of the film earned Rs 3.25 crore nett in India, with the rest attributed to Telugu. Lal Salaam stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, portraying rivals since childhood. The first half of the film revolves around their village, its people, and the Hindu-Muslim relationships therein, setting up the rivalry between Vishnu's Thiru and Vikranth's Shamsu. Rajinikanth plays Moideen Bhai in the film helmed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth.