Ranveer Singh in Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Thalaivar 171; Reports

Hyderabad: Screen icon Rajinikanth is getting ready for his next project, tentatively called Thalaivar 171. There's buzz that Ranveer Singh might join this action-packed thriller. The 73-year-old superstar made waves with his 2023 hit movie Jailer and now has an exciting lineup that includes teaming up with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Latest buzz around Thalaivar 171 hints that Ranveer Singh could also be part of this upcoming project.

Reports suggest that Ranveer Singh has been approached for a significant role in Thalaivar's film. Early rumors describe the movie as a full-fledged gangster drama, promising to present Rajinikanth in a fresh new style. However, neither the makers nor the cast have confirmed Ranveer Singh's involvement with Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj. If these speculations turn out to be true, it would be a great opportunity for Singh to work alongside the iconic Rajinikanth and expand his acting prowess on a grand scale.

Recently, the makers revealed the first poster of Thalaivar 171 showcasing Rajinikanth in a powerful avatar. The film's title will be unveiled on April 22, 2024. Lokesh Kanagaraj has directed and written the film, which is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner.

Rajinikanth is currently filming his next movie Vettaiyan directed by T J Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame. The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and Ritika Singh. It's described as an action drama with Rajinikanth playing a retired police officer. Besides Vettaiyan and Thalaivar 171, there are rumors of Rajinikanth reuniting with director Nelson for a sequel to Jailer.

As for Ranveer Singh, he was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt and is set to appear in Singham Again directed by Rohit Shetty, alongside Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. He also secured the role of Don in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, opposite Kiara Advani, continuing Shah Rukh Khan's iconic franchise.