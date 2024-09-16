ETV Bharat / offbeat

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

By ETV Bharat English Team

The couple at their wedding ceremony (ETV Bharat)

Theni (Tamil Nadu ): Love transcended across borders as Dharunraj, a native of Tamil Nadu settled in the United States tied wedding notes with his Chinese colleague Snow Zhu on Sunday.

Dharunraj, son of the Amuthan-Saravanakumari couple hails from Ammachiyapuram village in the Theni district in Tamil Nadu. The family migrated to the United States Of America 20 years ago. Dharunraj has been a manager in an IT company there. Snow Zhu, who works in the same company fell in love with him and the couple decided to live the rest of their life together.

The wedding ceremony was held in the traditional Tamil way at a private wedding hall in Ammachiyapuram near the groom's native village Theni. The bride's father also attended the wedding in traditional Tamil attire.

Groom Dharunraj said, “We have been in love for five years. I wanted Theni to get married in the presence of relatives in my hometown. I am happy now. "

Peter Snow, father of bride Snow Zhu, expressing his joy said, "We are from China and migrated to America 28 years ago. We are happy that my daughter is married to an Indian. The people of the village welcomed us warmly. Their love made us so happy. I used to wear a premium suit in America, but now I'm wearing a Dhoti and a shirt. This is a new experience for me. I like it very much."

