ETV Bharat / international

International Day of Peace 2024 : Cultivating A Culture of Peace Inevitable For Harmonious World Order

Hyderabad: International Day of Peace is observed every year on 21 September. It is also known as World Peace Day. Established in 1981 by a unanimous United Nations resolution, Peace Day provides a globally shared date for all humanity to commit to Peace above all differences and to contribute to building a Culture of Peace. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption of the Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace.

Cultivating a Culture of Peace

In that declaration, the United Nations’ most inclusive body recognized that peace “not only is the absence of conflict but also requires a positive, dynamic participatory process where dialogue is encouraged and conflicts are solved in a spirit of mutual understanding and cooperation.”

Background of International Day of Peace

In 1981, the United Nations General Assembly declared the third Tuesday of September as International Day of Peace. The purpose of the day was and still remains, to strengthen the ideals of peace around the world. Two decades after establishing this day of observance, in 2001, the assembly moved the date to be observed annually on September 21. So, beginning in 2002, September 21 marks not only a time to discuss how to promote and maintain peace among all peoples but also a 24-hour period of global ceasefire and non-violence for groups in active combat.

Important Of International Day Of Peace

It connects us to each other: Nations and communities around the world struggle with poverty and disease, education, and healthcare. The International Day of Peace reminds us that regardless of where we come from or what languages we speak, we are more alike than we are different.

It reminds us to believe in something bigger than ourselves: We can get caught up in the day-to-day of work and family. But sometimes, it's healthy to reflect on how communities and nations need to get outside our comfort zones. We can have peace when we make an effort to see someone else's perspective or, put another way, to "walk a mile in their shoes."