Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Stockholm(Sweden): A Stockholm-based tech company has developed the world’s first electric hydrofoil boats and ships, vessels that fly above the water with an 80 per cent reduction in energy consumption compared to traditional ships, providing both long-range and high speed on battery power.

“The aim was to demonstrate that zero-emission sea travel is not only possible today, but that foiling electric ships and boats are so much cheaper to operate than fossil-fueled vessels,” said Gustav Hasselskog, CEO and founder of Candela.

The trip was made last Thursday in the latest version of the leisure boat Candela C-8, equipped with a Polestar battery, starting at 6 am from Stockholm’s Frihamn. After a charging stop in Kapellskar, they reached Mariehamn, the capital and largest town of the Aland Islands, an autonomous region of Finland, at lunchtime, making it the first electric boat to cross the Baltic Sea between Sweden and Finland. In the harbour, the electric boat pioneers were greeted by a delegation headed by Aland’s Premier, Kristin Sjögren.

“The disadvantage of electric boats has been their short range, due to traditional boat hulls consuming so much energy. With our hydrofoil technology, we combine high speed and range, but you get so many other benefits. Flying over the Åland Sea in total silence and without slamming was magical,” said Gustav Hasselskog.

The trip was made mostly with the existing charging infrastructure and in partnership with Kempower, a charging solutions provider.

In Kapellskar, the Candela was charged with a Kempower Movable Charger, a 40-KW wheeled charger connected to the existing power grid at the harbour. In Finland’s Mariehamn, the boat was plugged into the marina’s three-phase outlet. In the evening, the electric boat pioneers flew back to Sweden. After a top-up in Kapellskär, the boat returned in dense fog to the starting point, Stockholm’s Frihamn, at 11.30 pm.

“Kempower is proud to contribute to the electrification of boating and help create greener waterways. Electric boats combined with hydrofoiling offer the best efficiency. Kempower’s DC fast-charging solutions are ideal for electric boating, and our Kempower Movable Charger is a plug-and-play solution that integrates seamlessly with the electrical grids already available in many marinas,” says Antti Vuola, Director of Market Segments, Kempower.