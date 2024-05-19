Mystery shrouds death of three unknown women in AP's Kurnool district

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh): The death of three unidentified women under suspicious circumstances in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh has caused a stir. Locals, who found the bodies of two women in the local Nagaravanam pond, informed the police. Later, another woman's body was found on the banks of the pond. On receiving the information, the police, who arrived at the spot, launched a probe into the deaths.

Earlier, locals informed the police that the two bodies were found at the Nagaravanam pond on the outskirts of Gargeyapuram village in the Kurnool district. The police reached the spot and examined the bodies. Later, another body was found on the banks of the pond. Who are the dead? How did they die? has become a mystery. Did someone kill them and throw them in the pond? The police are investigating. The bodies were shifted to the hospital for post-mortem. The police said that they have registered a case and are investigating.

Three women died under suspicious circumstances on Sunday at Nagaravanam pond at Gargeyapuram village near Kurnool. At first, the locals found two bodies in the pond and informed the Kurnool Taluk Police Station. After learning about the deaths, the police immediately came to the scene and investigated. But, they found another body on the banks of the pond.

The police are investigating whether they died by suicide or someone murdered them. They said that the case would be investigated based on the post-mortem report. The police said they were trying to identify the bodies. The police have already started an investigation. Also, the bodies were shifted to the Kurnool Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Read more: Andhra Pradesh: Police Recover Three Dead Bodies Dumped Into Valley