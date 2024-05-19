Suresh Raina Lauds Virat Kohlil; Describes Him as 'Rising Star of Indian Cricket'

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina on Sunday lauded star India and Royal Challengers batter Virat Kohli and described the Delhi batter as a rising star of Indian cricket.

Raina reached Chhattisgarh on Saturday, May 18 and called on Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao here in the presence of Chhattisgarh State Cricket Association (CSCA). Raina, who played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20s, is the brand ambassador of Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League.

"Virat Kohli also played well (in the game against Chennai Super Kings at Bengaluru). Kohli is the rising star of India," Raina told reporters, a day after Royal Challengers Bengaluru stormed into the IPL play-offs by securing a 27-run win.

Raina's statement assumes significance ahead of the ICC World T20, which will be played in the Americas and Kohli will be an integral part of the Indian team led by Rohit Sharma. Kohli, who is in sublime form, is expected to open the batting with Rohit Sharma.

Raina, who played for Chennai Super Kings and was known as 'Chinna Thala', predicted that the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni will continue to play the IPL. Dhoni has led the CSK for record five titles and this season passed the baton to young batter Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Meanwhile, Raina, a former left-handed batter and a veteran of 205 IPL matches, said that the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League is about to start. "I have come to Raipur to review preparations for the cricket league. Efforts will be made to promote cricket in Chhattisgarh through this league," he quipped.

The Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League organsied by the CSCA will commence in the state from June 7. A total of six teams will participate in this Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League and 18 matches. Raina inspected the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, where the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League matches will be played.