Bengaluru: Joyride with Girlfriend Seated on Petrol Tank; Youth Arrested, Licence to Be 'Suspended'

A 21-year-old young man was arrested for recklessly driving his bike with his girlfriend seated on the petrol tank of his vehicle during a joyride on Yalahanka-Hebbala route in Karnataka. The traffic police said that they are recommending suspension of his driving license by the transport authorities.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) : A young man, who was having a jolly ride with his girlfriend sitting on petrol tank, landed himself right in the soup. The Hebbala traffic station police have arrested the accused for 'riding' the bike dangerously with his girlfriend seated on top of the petrol tank of his vehicle.

The arrested accused is identified as Silambarasan (21), a resident of Kaval Bhairasandra. On May 17, the young man sat his girlfriend on the petrol tank and started riding the bike. They passed through the Kodigehalli flyover on the Yalahanka-Hebbala route. However, some other rider in the traffic took a video of the young man's joyride with his girlfriend, which eventually led to his arrest.

According to the traffic police, a rider driving behind the young man's bike captured the scene. The rider found that the young man was riding the bike recklessly without wearing a helmet and with his girlfriend on the petrol tank. As per the traffic rules, it is not allowed as such driving would endanger the general safety of the travelling public on the road.

Not stopping at that, the rear rider made the video go viral on social media. After receiving information about this, the Hebbal traffic station police managed to arrest the accused and said that they would recommend to the concerned transport authorities to suspend his driving license.

