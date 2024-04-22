Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 171 is titled Coolie - Watch Teaser

Hyderabad: The long-awaited title teaser for Thalaivar 171 featuring the iconic Rajinikanth has finally been revealed by the filmmakers. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, renowned for his string of blockbuster hits teams up with Tamil cinema's superstar Rajinikanth in this highly anticipated project. The news of their collaboration has sparked widespread excitement in the industry.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, production house Sun Pictures dropped a poster, featuring Rajinikanth, and announced the film's title. The production house wrote in the caption, "The wait is over! #Thalaivar171 is now #Coolie"

This venture between Lokesh and Rajinikanth marks their first collaboration. The film is, however, not a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). In a previous interview, Lokesh hinted at trying something new with Thalaivar 171, creating a surge of anticipatory fervour among the superstar's fans.

The unveiling of the title teaser has stirred considerable enthusiasm among fans, who eagerly await further updates. Thalaivar 171 emerges as a project of grand scale. While filmmakers are not disclosing much about the film, recent reports suggest that Telugu superstar Nagarjuna is in talks for an important role. Although not officially confirmed, an announcement is expected soon. Previous reports also indicated discussions with Shruti Haasan, seasoned actor Shobana and Ranveer Singh for significant parts in the movie.

Sun Pictures, the production house behind Rajinikanth's successful ventures like Jailer, 2.0 and Petta will produce Thalaivar 171. Rajinikanth's successful collaborations with Sun Pictures heighten the anticipation for this new project. Further elevating the excitement, musical maestro Anirudh has been roped in to compose the film's music. The stunt duo Anbu-Arivu celebrated for their work in Lokesh's prior films will choreograph the action sequences. The cinematographer for this film is Girish Gangadharan. While additional cast details remain undisclosed, the current team promises an enthralling cinematic journey.