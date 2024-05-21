A Ray of Hope For Orphans in Telangana

Hyderabad: During the COVID lockdown of 2020, Santhosh, who had lost his parents at a young age and was staying at a government hostel, was asked to leave by the hostel authorities in a bid to ensure social distancing to contain the virus, with no help from his relatives. Unsure of where to go, Santhosh found out about 'Balagokulam' in Telangana's Karimnagar, which admitted him immediately. Santhosh, who arrived less than three years ago, is now preparing for civil services.

This is an inspiring story of the child rehabilitation center, which has, over the past decade, assisted numerous orphans like Santhosh. Balagokulam, currently, accommodates 40 students and any orphan aged 10 or older can stay until they secure a job. At Balagokulam, children can cook their favorite dishes. In addition to regular school or college attendance, morning and evening coaching classes are also conducted for the children.

Gampa Venkatesh, a businessman from Karimnagar, established Balagokulam, inspired by his mother's lifelong dedication to helping orphans and the less fortunate. The orphanage operates under the auspices of 'Venkat Foundation' at a monthly cost of one and a half lakh rupees.



Silent Revolution

Mommela Raju of Pulivendula, Kadapa district was not wealthy. Despite being a regular employee at a local blood bank, he was able to get a deep understanding of the economic inequality in society and the challenges faced by poor and orphaned children.

Recognizing the potential impact of education, he established an organization called 'Snehita Amrita Hastam' to offer free coaching for underprivileged students studying in APR JC-set and poly-set, believing that this would significantly improve their prospects for a better future.

Raju established this institute with just his salary, one teacher, and a handful of students, less than fourteen years ago. To date, he has guided approximately five thousand students through entrance exams and paved the way for hundreds to pursue education at esteemed institutions. Even now, he continues to mentor 250 individuals annually. Notably, 35 trainers from government and private organizations have generously volunteered their time to assist with this monumental undertaking.



Engineering or medicine….?

The members of the 'Skandhanshi Foundation' promptly take action when news of someone dying due to a serious illness or accident in Kurnool district emerges. In such cases, the children of the deceased are given immediate attention. If both parents have passed away or if one parent is left struggling financially, the children are taken in by the foundation. They are brought to the foundation's ashram in Birla Circle, Kurnool, where they are provided with care and education.

The foundation also receives support from reputable corporate organizations. Financial aid is offered to underprivileged parents who are unable to afford their children's education in rural areas. Talented children are given free education in engineering and medicine. The Skandhanshi Foundation allocates up to Rs. 70 lakh each month to support these initiatives. The foundation was established in 2020 by K. Suresh Kumar Reddy, who hails from Pyalakurti in Kodumur mandal of Kurnool district. Having risen from humble beginnings, he made a name for himself as a successful real estate trader in Kurnool and Bangalore. Through his journey, he realized the transformative power of education in society. The Skandhanshi Foundation was thus founded to provide educational support to orphans and less fortunate individuals. Reddy aspires to provide shelter to at least 300 people.