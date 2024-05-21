ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Ray of Hope For Orphans in Telangana

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Children doing yoga at Balagokulam (L) and its founder Gampa Venkatesh
Children doing yoga at Balagokulam (L) and its founder Gampa Venkatesh (ETV Bharat)

In Telangana, a businessman from Karimnagar, an employee at a local blood bank and a real estate trader are winning hearts with their charitable work for orphans and needy. While Gampa Venkatesh's 'Balagokulam' accommodates 40 orphan children as on date to prepare them for civil services and government jobs, Mommela Raju's 'Snehita Amrita Hastam' offers free coaching for underprivileged students. Skandhanshi Foundation, established by real estate trader Suresh Kumar Reddy, allocates up to Rs. 70 lakh each month to support underprivileged parents.

Hyderabad: During the COVID lockdown of 2020, Santhosh, who had lost his parents at a young age and was staying at a government hostel, was asked to leave by the hostel authorities in a bid to ensure social distancing to contain the virus, with no help from his relatives. Unsure of where to go, Santhosh found out about 'Balagokulam' in Telangana's Karimnagar, which admitted him immediately. Santhosh, who arrived less than three years ago, is now preparing for civil services.

This is an inspiring story of the child rehabilitation center, which has, over the past decade, assisted numerous orphans like Santhosh. Balagokulam, currently, accommodates 40 students and any orphan aged 10 or older can stay until they secure a job. At Balagokulam, children can cook their favorite dishes. In addition to regular school or college attendance, morning and evening coaching classes are also conducted for the children.

Gampa Venkatesh, a businessman from Karimnagar, established Balagokulam, inspired by his mother's lifelong dedication to helping orphans and the less fortunate. The orphanage operates under the auspices of 'Venkat Foundation' at a monthly cost of one and a half lakh rupees.


Silent Revolution

Mommela Raju of Pulivendula, Kadapa district was not wealthy. Despite being a regular employee at a local blood bank, he was able to get a deep understanding of the economic inequality in society and the challenges faced by poor and orphaned children.

Recognizing the potential impact of education, he established an organization called 'Snehita Amrita Hastam' to offer free coaching for underprivileged students studying in APR JC-set and poly-set, believing that this would significantly improve their prospects for a better future.

Raju established this institute with just his salary, one teacher, and a handful of students, less than fourteen years ago. To date, he has guided approximately five thousand students through entrance exams and paved the way for hundreds to pursue education at esteemed institutions. Even now, he continues to mentor 250 individuals annually. Notably, 35 trainers from government and private organizations have generously volunteered their time to assist with this monumental undertaking.


Engineering or medicine….?

The members of the 'Skandhanshi Foundation' promptly take action when news of someone dying due to a serious illness or accident in Kurnool district emerges. In such cases, the children of the deceased are given immediate attention. If both parents have passed away or if one parent is left struggling financially, the children are taken in by the foundation. They are brought to the foundation's ashram in Birla Circle, Kurnool, where they are provided with care and education.

The foundation also receives support from reputable corporate organizations. Financial aid is offered to underprivileged parents who are unable to afford their children's education in rural areas. Talented children are given free education in engineering and medicine. The Skandhanshi Foundation allocates up to Rs. 70 lakh each month to support these initiatives. The foundation was established in 2020 by K. Suresh Kumar Reddy, who hails from Pyalakurti in Kodumur mandal of Kurnool district. Having risen from humble beginnings, he made a name for himself as a successful real estate trader in Kurnool and Bangalore. Through his journey, he realized the transformative power of education in society. The Skandhanshi Foundation was thus founded to provide educational support to orphans and less fortunate individuals. Reddy aspires to provide shelter to at least 300 people.

  1. Read more: Amid 'Govt Vs Pvt School' Debate, This Rajasthan Govt School Drastically Changes Lives of Students
  2. Yuva | From Lockdown Challenges to Sixfold Success: Rural Youth's Inspiring Journey

TAGGED:

BALAGOKULAMSNEHITA AMRITA HASTAMSKANDHANSHI FOUNDATIONSURESH KUMAR REDDYCHARITABLE ORGANISATIONS TELANGANA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.