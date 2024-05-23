IPL 2024 | Kohli Should Join Delhi Capitals For Next Season, Opines Kevin Pietersen

Hyderabad: Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has commented that star batter Virat Kohli should change his team side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and join Delhi Capitals (DC) for the 2025 season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lost against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday in the Eliminator of the IPL by four wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad bringing their campaign in the tournament to an end. The franchise has remained trophyless in the 17 years since the inception of the cash-rich league in 2008.

Although the team faced several ups and downs during their journey in the lucrative league, Kohli has been RCB's star performer throughout. The 35-year-old is the highest run-getter in the IPL with a tally of 8004 runs, with an average of 38.66 and a strike rate of 131.97. Despite the consistent performances, the IPL trophy has always been elusive for the franchise.

"I think it should be Delhi (Capitals). Delhi (Capitals) is the place where Virat needs to go. Virat can go away, and stay at home most of the time, I know he has a home in Delhi. He has a young family. He can spend more time there. He is a Delhi boy. Why can’t he go back? Delhi is as desperate as Bengaluru,” Pietersen, who has played 104 Tests, said on Star Sports.

The English cricketer cited an example from football saying that he should change his team. "I have said it before and I will say it again — the greats of the game in other sports, have left teams to go and seek glory somewhere else,” the 43-year-old suggested.