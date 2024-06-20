Preparations For Assembly Elections in J&K Have Begun: PM Modi in Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said that the preparations for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir have started, even as he congratulated the youth in the union territory for ensuring the "victory of democracy" in the recently concluded 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi arrived in Srinagar on Thursday evening to participate in International Yoga Day on Friday. Shortly after landing in Srinagar, the Prime Minister participated in the ‘Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K’ event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) along the shores of Dal Lake.

"Preparations for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir have begun...I am making efforts to bridge distances between Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring connection of hearts," he said while addressing the event.

PM Modi reflected on the progress in Jammu & Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, saying, "The wall of Article 370 collapsed and the fruits of the Constitution ensured in J&K; today the Indian Constitution has truly been implemented in J&K."

He credited the changes in the region to the efforts of the last decade. "The changes we are seeing in Jammu & Kashmir today are the result of our work in the last 10 years. Democracy must be available to everyone at their doorstep and for that, we all have to work together," he said.

"Our government shows its performance by following expectations of people and brings results," Modi said here, his first visit to Kashmir after taking over as Prime Minister for the third consecutive time earlier this month.

Addressing recent security concerns, Modi declared, "The government has taken the recent terror attacks very seriously. I assure you that we will not hesitate to teach a lesson to the enemies of Jammu & Kashmir."

PM Modi also highlighted various developmental projects inaugurated during his visit. "Today, 84 major developmental projects valued at more than Rs 1,500 crores were inaugurated here. Projects related to the agriculture sector worth Rs 1,800 crores were inaugurated. New national highways and expressways are being constructed here. Every Indian feels proud when they see pictures of the world's highest bridge on the river Chenab," he stated.

Emphasizing the government's focus on performance and stability, PM Modi noted, "An aspirational society has only one parameter - performance. The country saw the performance and it is the result of this performance that the government has got a chance for the third time. Our government performs and delivers results. Forming the government for the third time has given a message of stability to the world."

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha elaborated on the developmental initiatives. Before addressing the event, PM Modi distributed appointment letters to more than 2000 people for government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir and also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 84 developmental projects worth Rs 1,500 crore in Srinagar.