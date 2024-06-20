Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy: Pall Of Gloom Descends On Kallakurichi

Kallakurichi: A pall of gloom has descended on Karunapuram, which is just a call away from Kallakurichi town bus station. Passing through the streets, one can presently hear only the wails and cries of the family members of the hooch victims.

Among the deceased is Paramasivan, a 37-year-old labourer. His brother Udayakumar while talking to ETV Bharat said, "Our brother is not married, he is a labourer and drinks spurious liquor every day after work. Yesterday, he suffered stomach ache and was admitted to the hospital." Paramashiva died during treatment.

Ramakrishnan's wife from Karunapuram arrived at the hospital, screaming in the middle of the night, saying, "We are from a poor family. We can survive only if we work every day. I had gone to work in school and my husband had fallen ill from drinking liquor by the time I returned."

Two deaths in one family: Lakshmi, who was crying at the hospital premises, said both her mother Kala and father Ravi had been admitted to the hospital, but she could not find them even after searching the entire hospital. Lakshmi said the doctors finally confirmed that both of them had died when she showed them photographs of her parents.

Most of the victims were taken to the hospital by their relatives after they suffered from loss of eye sight and severe stomach ache. Suresh from Karunapuram was the first to die after drinking liquor. He drank spurious liquor on the evening of June 18 and then again on the morning of June 19. He died sometime later. Arrangements were made to cremate the bodies of all the deceased on the banks of the river Gomuki.

Arrests in connection of hooch tragedy: Kannukutty alias Govindaraj, his wife Vijaya and Damodaran have been arrested on charges of selling illicit liquor. Police are looking for another person, Chinnadurai, who is allegedly involved in the case. The investigation of the case has been transferred to CBCID.

A condolence resolution was passed in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Chief Minister MK Stalin, who issued a statement regarding the incident, said that he is deeply saddened by the deaths. He said that he has ordered the formation of a committee headed by retired judge B Gokuldas to advise the government so that such incidents do not recur.

Leaders gather in Kallakurichi: Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited Kallakurichi and personally met the affected families and offered condolences. Opposition leader Edappadi Palaniswami, who visited Kallakurichi, condemned that liquor was being sold in the area.

Effects of illicit liquor: The effects of spurious liquor will not be forgotten by the people of Kallakurichi for years to come. The cause of death is said to be Methanol that was mixed in the liquor.

Speaking about this, Chandrasekaran, a doctor at SRM Global Hospital, said that drinking alcohol mixed with methanol converts the methanol into formic acid in the body. He said that since this acid is poisonous, first there will be loss of eyesight followed by vomiting, fainting and death. He said that only dialysis can cure the affected person.

