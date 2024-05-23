IPL 2024 | Only Aggressive Celebrations Don't Win You IPL Trophies: Ambati Rayudu Takes Dig At RCB

Hyderabad: Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu has taken a dig at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with a statement that only aggressive celebrations are not enough for the franchise to lift the silverware.

RCB were knocked out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Wednesday, May 22 after suffering a defeat against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL). RCB fought till the end but scoring a total below par cost them a loss and the team missed out on an opportunity to win their maiden title yet again.

Reflecting on RCB’s exit from the competition and their struggle to lift the trophy, Rayudu commented that only aggressive celebrations aren't good enough to script a victory.

"If you talk about RCB today, it shows that only passion and aggressive celebrations don't win you trophies. You need to plan. You don't get the IPL trophy just by reaching the playoffs. You have to play with the same hunger. Don't think you will win the IPL trophy just by beating CSK. You will have to come next year once again," Rayudu said on Star Sports.

RCB scripted a comeback in the league stage by finishing in fourth place in the points table as they bounced back from a situation where qualifying for playoffs was a rare possibility. Star batter and former skipper Virat Kohli was the star performer for the side accumulating 741 runs with an average of 61.75. Rayudu also added that the RCB need to show more faith in the Indian talent.

"They need to show more faith in Indians, especially in Indian talent. I don't think in the past 16 years any Indian batter apart from Virat Kohli has scored more than 1000 runs, and Virat is at 8000. That shows that you don't have any confidence in Indian talent," he concluded.