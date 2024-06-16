High-level Security Meet on J&K: Amit Shah Orders Area Domination, Zero Terror Plan in Jammu

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday directed security agencies to replicate the successes achieved in Kashmir valley through area domination and zero terror plans in Jammu division, asserting that the government is committed to set an example by cracking down on terrorists through innovative means.

The Home Minister chaired a high-level review meeting on security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir in the national capital today in the wake of several terror incidents in the region recently.

The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pandey, Union Home Secretary, Director, Intelligence Bureau, Senior Army Officers including Chief of Army Staff (Designate) Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, Director General of CAPFs, Chief Secretary, DGP of J&K and other senior officers.

Shah directed all security agencies to work in a mission mode and ensure quick response in a coordinated manner. He said that the fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is in its decisive phase. He added that recent incidents show that terrorism has been forced to shrink from highly organized acts of terrorist violence to a mere proxy war. He stressed that the government was determined to root it out as well.

Amit Shah emphasised on seamless coordination amongst the security agencies, identifying vulnerable areas and addressing the security concerns of such areas. Reiterating Zero Tolerance Policy against Terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Home Minister said that the government will leave no stone unturned in rooting out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that efforts of Government of India have yielded great positive results in Kashmir Valley with significant reduction in terror related incidents. He noted that the improvement in law-and-order situation is reflected in record flow of tourists in Kashmir Valley. Shah appreciated security agencies and J&K administration for successful conduct of Lok Sabha elections, which witnessed record voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir.

Terrorists struck at four places in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month, killing nine pilgrims and a CRPF jawan and leaving seven security personnel and several others injured. Two suspected Pakistani terrorists were also killed in an encounter with security forces in Kathua district. On June 9, terrorists opened fire on a 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims when it was en route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra from the Shiv Khori temple.

The bus, ferrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, plunged into a deep gorge following the gunfire, killing nine people and injuring 41 others. On June 11, terrorists fired at a joint checkpost of the Rashtriya Rifles and police at Chattergalla in Bhaderwah while a search party in the Gandoh area of Doda district was attacked on June 12, resulting in injuries to seven security personnel, including a policeman.