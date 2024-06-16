On Father's Day 2024, Varun Dhawan Shares First Pic with Daughter, Parineeti Chopra Has Something Funny to Say

Hyderabad: Varun Dhawan, the new father in town, has delighted fans by unveiling the first glimpse of his daughter. The Bollywood star and his wife Natasha Dalal welcomed their baby girl earlier this month, marking a joyous occasion for the couple.

On Father's Day 2024, Varun took to social media to share his happiness of embracing fatherhood, especially to a baby girl. He expressed, "Happy Father’s Day. My father taught me that the best way to celebrate this day is by going out there and working for your family so Il be doing just that. Couldn’t be happier to be a girl dad." Alongside his heartfelt words, Varun also posted an adorable picture of his furry friend, proudly claiming his 'dog dad' status.

Celebrities and fans poured love and affection in the comments section, celebrating Varun Dhawan’s new role. Reacting to Varun's Father's Day post, Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Girl daddd 😍 VD, badaa ho gaya re tu!" Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Zaheer Iqbal and more showered love on Varun's endearing post.

Varun and Natasha's bundle of joy arrived on June 4 at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital, and today they were spotted making their first public appearance with her, heading home from the hospital.

In light of their newborn's arrival, reports suggest that the couple is preparing to move into a larger residence. Initially residing in an apartment in Juhu that Varun had purchased in 2017, they are now eyeing a move to Hrithik Roshan’s lavish sea-facing house in the same Mumbai locality. This spacious abode boasts a stunning view of the sea and counts Akshay Kumar and producer Sajid Nadiadwala as neighbors.

Varun is busy shooting for Baby John helmed by Kalees and backed by Atlee. The actor shared a glimpse of his shoot life on Instagram Stories from the sets of Baby John.

Varun Dhawan shares a glimpse from Baby John set (Screen grab/Varun Dhawan Instagram)

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan has an exciting lineup of projects in the pipeline. He is set to star in Baby John, backed by filmmaker Atlee, and eagerly awaits the release of Citadel: Honey Bunny on Amazon Prime Video. Additionally, fans can look forward to seeing him in the Karan Johar-produced Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor.