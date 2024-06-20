Salman Khan And South Indian Superstar To Headline Atlee's Next Film - Read To Know

Hyderabad: Following the massive success of Shah Rukh Khan starter Jawan, director Atlee is poised to embark on a new cinematic venture alongside Salman Khan. This project, boasting a substantial budget, will bring together two of India's most beloved superstars - Salman Khan and a prominent figure from the South Indian film industry.

As per a recent report by a newswire, Salman Khan and Atlee have been engaged in discussions for an upcoming feature film, slated to be bankrolled by production house Sun Pictures. The duo has explored various collaborative ideas over the past year, ultimately finding a concept that resonates with both their artistic visions. Salman Khan has given his initial nod of approval and Atlee is currently dedicating his efforts to crafting a compelling screenplay.

Industry insiders reveal that Atlee plans to present the complete script to Salman Khan within the next month, after which they will finalise the shooting schedule. The film is expected to go on floors in early 2025, with Atlee aiming to create a grand, pan-India spectacle that will captivate audiences nationwide. This ambitious project will feature Salman Khan alongside a leading South Indian superstar.

While rumours had suggested that Ranveer Singh might be cast in the film, the current plan focuses on bringing together two of India's most iconic stars from different regions. It is worth noting that this project is different from Atlee's previously envisioned film with Allu Arjun, which was set in a historical context. Instead, this new venture promises a fresh, larger-than-life cinematic experience that will surprise and delight audiences.

Although the agreement is not yet finalised, all parties involved expressed a strong interest in collaborating. A clearer picture is expected to emerge within the next 30 days, following further meetings and narration sessions. A joint narration with Salman Khan and the top South Indian star will take place once Atlee completes the script, as both superstars have tentatively agreed to the concept. As the project continues to take shape, fans await the announcement of this exciting new collaboration.