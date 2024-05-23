ETV Bharat / sports

Ricky Ponting Turns Down India Head Coach Offer, Says 'Doesn't Exactly Fit into My Lifestyle'

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Updated : 20 hours ago

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who recently completed seven years as head coach for Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals, revealed that he had rejected the offer of carrying the baton from India head coach position across all formats from Rahul Dravid after upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

Former Australia captain Rick Ponting, who recently completed seven years as head coach for Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals, revealed that he had rejected the offer of carrying the baton from India head coach position across all formats from Rahul Dravid after upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.
Ricky Ponting (IANS Photos)

New Delhi: One of the most successful captains of Australia Ricky Ponting disclosed that he was offered the soon-to-be-vacant India head coach position across all formats, but he declined it saying it doesn't fit into his "lifestyle" right now.

Ponting, who recently completed his duty as head coach of Delhi Capitals (DC) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, was Australia's interim T20 coach in the past. "...there were a few little one-on-one conversations during the IPL, just to get a level of interest from me as to whether I would do it," Ponting told the ICC.

"I'd love to be a senior coach of a national team, but with the other things that I have in my life and wanting to have a bit of time at home...everyone knows if you take a job working with the Indian team, you can't be involved in an IPL team, so it would take that out of it as well. Also, a national head coach is a 10 or 11-month of the year job, and as much as I'd like to do it, it just doesn't fit into my lifestyle right now and the things that I really enjoy doing," added Ponting, who played 168 Tests.

Ponting said he had a chat with his son and he replied that he would love to visit India for the next couple of years. "My family and my kids have spent the last five weeks over at the IPL with me and they come over every year and I had a whisper to my son about it," he recalled.

"I said, 'Dad's been offered the Indian coaching job' and he said, 'Just take it dad, we would love to move over there for the next couple of years'," Ponting quipped.

"That's how much they love being over there and the culture of cricket in India, but right now it probably doesn't exactly fit into my lifestyle," he added.

Some other high-profile names such as Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming, Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer and Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir have also been talked about as potential candidates for the position that Rahul Dravid will vacate after India's T20 World Cup campaign next month.

The BCCI has set May 27 as the last date for submitting applications. "I've seen a few other names thrown about as well. Justin Langer's name got thrown in yesterday, Stephen Fleming's name has been thrown about a little bit," Ponting noted.

"Gautam Gambhir's name has been thrown around a little bit the last couple of days as well. But I think it'd be unlikely for me just on the reasons that I've given there," the former Australian skipper concluded.

Read More

  1. BCCI Invites Applications for Indian Team Head Coach
  2. Top Five Contenders for Team India's New Head Coach, Who Will Replace Dravid?
  3. Dravid Will Have to Reapply if He Wants to Continue as Head Coach After T20 World Cup: Jay Shah
Last Updated :20 hours ago

TAGGED:

RAHUL DRAVIDDELHI CAPITALST20 WORLD CUP 2024RICKY PONTINGINDIA HEAD COACH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.