BCCI Invites Applications for Indian Team Head Coach

Mumbai/Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday invited applications for the position of Head Coach of the Senior Men’s Team. In a media statement issued on late Monday night, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah stated, "Applications for the position should be submitted by 6PM IST on May 27, 2024 in the link here."

It may be noted that the tenure of the current India head coach Rahul Dravid comes to an end after the ICC World T20, which will be played in the West Indies and the United States in June 2024.

The tenure of the Indian Dravid, a former Karnataka and India batter, was extended after the ICC ODI World Cup held in India in 2023. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah recently in an interaction with a select scribes had made clear that if Rahul Dravid wants to remain the coach, he would have to re-apply.

Shah in the release stated that the selection process will include a thorough review of applications, followed by personal interviews and assessments of shortlisted candidates.

It is understood that the shortlisted candidates will be interviewed by the Cricket Advisory Committee comprising former India batter and national selector Jatin Paranjape.

The BCCI has said that the tenure of the New Indian team head coach will be there and half years, beginning July 1, 2024. The BCCI has laid down certain criteria for applicants and one of which is that the applicant should have played 30 Tests or 50 ODIs.

The BCCI also have described the responsibilities of the head coach. After the BCCI has invited applications, the million dollar question is will Rahul Dravid re-apply or will Rohit Sharma and the Men in Blue will get a new head coach.