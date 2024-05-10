Dravid Will Have to Reapply if He Wants to Continue as Head Coach After T20 World Cup: Jay Shah

Mumbai: The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah asserted that India's current head coach Rahul Dravid will have to reapply if he wishes to continue in the job after his tenure ends with next month's T20 World Cup. The BCCI will be accepting applications for the new appointment for a prolonged three-year contract.

Dravid, who had a two-year contract originally, was given an extension along with his support staff after the conclusion of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India. Dravid's second stint with Team India started with the tour of South Africa from December 10 where India played three ODIs and T20Is each and two Tests.

"We will call for applications in the next few days. Rahul Dravid's tenure is coming to an end. He has to reapply if he has to continue. We are looking for a long-term coach, for three years," Shah told select media during an interaction at the BCCI office here on Thursday.

Jay Shah said there has been no precedent of having different coaches for different formats but ultimately the decision rests with the Cricket Advisory Committee that comprises Jatin Paranjape, Ashok Malhotra and Sulakshana Naik.

"There is no precedent of different coaches for different formats in Indian cricket. Besides, we have a number of players who are all-format players. There are many common players across formats such as Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Ultimately, this is the Cricket Advisory Committee's call. I have to implement what they decide," he added.

Shah asserted that even a foreign coach can be considered depending on the CAC's recommendations. "If the CAC selects a foreign coach, I can't interfere," he added.

Greg Barclay's role as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) ends later this year and there are talks about Shah taking over his post from next year. However, Shah remained non-committal about running for the position. "Let me be here in the BCCI. Let there be speculation. But let me be here (in the BCCI). Am I not doing a good job?" he asked. (With PTI inputs)