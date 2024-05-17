Top Five Contenders for Team India's New Head Coach, Who Will Replace Dravid?

Hyderabad: As Rahul Dravid’s tenure as head coach of the Indian cricket team concludes in June 2024, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is focusing on finding his successor, particularly for the Test cricket format. On Monday, the BCCI opened applications for the position of Head Coach of the Senior Men’s Team. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced in a late-night media statement, “Applications for the position should be submitted by 6 pm IST on May 27, 2024.”

Dravid’s contract was extended after the ICC ODI World Cup held in India in 2023. At the BCCI’s request, Dravid agreed to stay on until the conclusion of the upcoming T20 World Cup. Jay Shah recently stated that if Dravid wishes to continue, he must reapply.

The requirements for the new head coach include having played at least 30 Tests and 50 ODIs, being a full member of a Test-playing nation for at least two years, and having served as head coach of an associate member, IPL team, equivalent international league, first-class team, or national A team for a minimum of three years.

INDIAN COACHES

VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman is a leading candidate for this role. With extensive coaching experience at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and as a stand-in head coach during Dravid’s absence, Laxman is well-acquainted with the Indian cricket system. His tenure as mentor for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL further enhances his coaching credentials.

Laxman served as a head coach for the three-match T20I series against Ireland, marking Jasprit Bumrah’s return after injury in 2023, and was succeeded by India’s head coach for the five-match T20I series against Australia immediately after the ODI World Cup 2023. He also coached India’s U-19 team in the 2024 World Cup, where India lost in the final to Australia.

Laxman’s deep involvement with Indian cricket, both as a player and coach, positions him as a top contender for the coaching role. His ability to mentor young talent and strategic approach make him a natural fit for the responsibilities outlined by the BCCI.

Anil Kumble

Another notable contender is Anil Kumble, a former Indian captain and coach with significant experience. Kumble was appointed head coach on June 24, 2016, and led India to four Test series wins against England, New Zealand, Australia and Bangladesh. He also guided India to the finals of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in England.

Kumble’s first series as coach was against the West Indies in July where India played three Test matches, winning 2-0. India continued their success under Kumble with a 3-0 Test series win against New Zealand, followed by a 4-0 victory over England in a five-Test series in November-December. India’s fourth Test series win under Kumble came against Bangladesh. India also registered two one-day series wins under Kumble’s tenure, defeating New Zealand and England.

Kumble’s track record aligns closely with the criteria set by the BCCI, given his successful tenure and understanding of Test cricket. His leadership qualities and tactical acumen make him a strong candidate to succeed Dravid.

Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir, known for his sharp cricketing mind, is another strong contender. Gambhir has demonstrated great temperament and knowledge, evident from his crucial knocks in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup finals. As a mentor of IPL franchises since 2022, he has won titles with Kolkata Knight Riders and led Lucknow Super Giants to back-to-back playoffs.

Gambhir’s captaincy record for India is impressive, with six ODI wins out of six matches between 2010 and 2011. His tactical skills and player management make him a viable candidate. His relationship with current captain Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli could also play a role in his potential appointment.

While these candidates bring diverse strengths to the table, the BCCI’s criteria for the head coach role emphasise a blend of coaching experience, playing background and strategic acumen. Eligible candidates must be below 60 years of age and have significant playing experience, along with a minimum of two years in a similar coaching role with a Test-playing nation.

FOREIGN COACHES

India last won an ICC trophy under the coaching of Zimbabwe’s Duncan Fletcher and since his departure in 2014, three full-time head coaches (all former Indian cricketers of repute--Anil Kumble, Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid--have failed to secure another ICC trophy despite India being tournament favourites. This could prompt the BCCI to consider a foreign coach.

Justin Langer

Justin Langer, one of Australia’s finest openers in Test cricket, brings a wealth of coaching experience. He took over the Australian team during a tumultuous period in 2018 following the Sandpapergate scandal, leading them through a challenging phase. Under his tenure, Australia won their first T20 World Cup title in 2021. Langer also guided the Perth Scorchers to three Big Bash League (BBL) titles. Currently, he is the head coach of Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL. Although his tenure has been mixed, with Lucknow Super Giants still in the playoff race, there have been questions about the team’s approach.

Ricky Ponting

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, the most successful captain in cricket history, is also a potential candidate. Since 2021, Ponting has been the head coach of the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals and previously served as a mentor for Mumbai Indians. He has also worked with the Australian team in various coaching roles, including as assistant coach for the 2019 World Cup and batting consultant on several occasions. Ponting’s experience in winning ICC tournaments as a player and captain could be invaluable for India. His coaching style, which involves backing his players, aligns well with India's current captain, Rohit Sharma. However, it’s worth noting that India’s history with Australian coaches has been mixed.

Ultimately, the decision to appoint a new head coach for India’s Test team will depend on a thorough assessment of each candidate’s credentials, vision for the team, and ability to handle the pressures of international cricket. With Rahul Dravid’s impending departure, the BCCI faces the task of selecting a coach who can build on the team’s successes and lead them to further glory in Test cricket.