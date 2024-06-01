'This June and This Year Is Ours', Claim Kalki 2898 AD Makers, Prabhas Fans Can't Keep Calm

ETV Bharat / entertainment

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD boldly claim ownership of June and the year 2024, igniting excitement among fans for the highly anticipated release of the film starring Prabhas. This assertion indicates their confidence in the movie's success and sets the stage for the tentpole release on June 27.

Kalki 2898 AD all set to hit big screens on June 27 (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Prabhas' much-awaited movie Kalki 2898 AD is almost here, and the excitement keeps growing as the makers keep dropping interesting promotional assets. Following the trend of revealing the trailer just before the release, the Kalki 2898 AD makers will be unveiling it shortly before the film hits the screens. But before that, they've stirred up the excitement with a bold claim.

Vyjayanthi Movies, the production banner behind Kalki 2898 AD, recently shared a captivating poster on their social media handles. Along with the poster, they proclaimed, "Welcome to the Month of KALKI... This June and this year is ours! Let’s come together to celebrate Indian Cinema like never before." They signed off with, "#Kalki2898AD in cinemas worldwide from 27th June 2024 💥."

This announcement set social media ablaze, with fans flooding platforms and the hashtag #Prabhas trending in no time. The makers' assertion that June 2024 belongs to them has injected fresh enthusiasm into fans eagerly anticipating this spectacular sci-fi drama directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nag Ashwin.

Kalki 2898 AD marks the first major release of the year, and with no competing big films scheduled, the film is set to enjoy a solo run at the box office. With the makers boldly claiming ownership of June and the year 2024, this Prabhas-starrer is poised to make waves at the box office.

The recently revealed animated prelude of Kalki 2898 AD has received positive feedback. In two brief episodes titled Crash and Burn and Partners, Nag Ashwin paints a vibrant world amidst economic disparity.

The focus of the prelude is to establish trust in an unjust world, showcasing the evolving relationship between characters amidst adversity. The introduction of Bujji, a custom-made robotic vehicle, adds another layer of intrigue to the narrative.

As the release date approaches, the anticipation only grows. With a stellar cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, Kalki 2898 AD promises to be a cinematic spectacle, set to dazzle audiences on June 27.

