Visakhapatnam's Luxurious Rs 452 Cr Government Buildings Under Scrutiny, TDP MLA Claims Financial Anomalies

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): Telugu Desam Party's Senior MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, who inspected the Rushikonda Government buildings in Visakhapatnam, which was constructed during former CM Jaganmohan Reddy's tenure, alleged rampant misuse of government funds during their construction, highlighting 'corrupt practices' by the former YSRCP government.

The MLA's visit has brought to light startling details about these towering structures, raising questions over their exorbitant costs and extravagant features.

The buildings, claimed as government properties under the Tourism department by the previous government, have also come under scrutiny for alleged flouting of environmental norms. Described by Rao as 'seaside palaces', these buildings were built without due permission and have been adorned with luxurious interiors fit for royalty.

According to sources, a total of seven buildings were erected at a staggering cost of Rs 452 crore. Among them, three are exclusively residential, boasting of an astonishing 12 bedrooms each. Every bedroom is linked to lavishly designed bathrooms, with one bathroom reportedly spanning an expansive 430 square feet. Rao also alleged that at least Rs 33 crore were allocated solely for interior decorations and furniture, including the most opulent fittings.

Highlighting further expenditures, Rao alleged that an additional Rs 50 crore was purportedly spent on infrastructure development around the buildings, including roads, canals, and meticulously landscaped parks. The park areas feature multiple types of walkways, enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal of the surroundings.

The controversy deepened with allegations that these buildings were inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy just ahead of the elections. MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao criticised the timing, suggesting a lack of transparency and accountability in the expenditure of public funds.