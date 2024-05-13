Lok Sabha Election 2024: High Stakes as Srinagar Goes to Polls Today, 24 Candidates in Fray

Srinagar: The fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 kicks off today, encompassing 96 constituencies spread across 10 states and union territories, including Jammu and Kashmir. In the Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency of Jammu and Kashmir alone, over 17.47 lakh eligible voters are poised to cast their ballots for the 24 contenders vying for a seat in Parliament.

These elections mark a significant milestone as they are the first general elections held in Jammu and Kashmir following the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019 by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the center, which stripped the region of its special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories – J&K and Ladakh. The Srinagar parliamentary seat, established in 1962, spans five districts: Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, and Shopian, boasting an electorate exceeding 17.47 lakh voters.

Traditionally a stronghold of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), the party has clinched victory in 10 out of 13 elections held for the seat thus far. Notable figures such as Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Begum Akbar Jehan Abdullah have represented the constituency. However, the Congress party remains the sole national party to have secured a win here, achieved by Ghulam Mohammad Mir Magami in 1996. Recent years have seen a diversification of political representation, with Tariq Hameed Karra of the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party (PDP) winning in 2014.

In the current electoral battle, the Srinagar constituency witnesses a vibrant campaign atmosphere, with increased participation even in historic city precincts, buoyed by the absence of boycott calls, a factor anticipated to positively impact voter turnout, which stood at a modest 14.4 per cent in 2019.

The contest features prominent candidates from various parties, including Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi of the JKNC, Waheed Ur Rehman Parra of the PDP, and Mohammad Ashraf Mir of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (AP), supported by Sajad Lone’s Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference. AP is participating in Parliament elections for the first time since its formation in 2020. Notably, the BJP has refrained from fielding candidates in three Kashmiri constituencies - Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag- Rajouri - for the first time in three decades.

Of particular interest is Mehdi's unique situation, where despite being enrolled as a voter in Budgam Assembly constituency, he contests for Srinagar's seat. He won't be voting for himself today but will vote during phase 5 for Omar Abdullah, his party's candidate for Baramulla Lok Sabha seat. However, Omar Abdullah will be pressing the button against Mehdi's name on the Electronic voting machine (EVM) today. Omar is registered as a voter in the Lal Chowk Assembly constituency under the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat. The Srinagar Constituency encompasses 18 assembly constituencies, each contributing to its distinct socio-political fabric, spanning districts and communities across the region.

Chief Electoral Officer (J&K), Pandurang K Pole, revealed that approximately 8.76 lakh male, 8.72 lakh female, and 64 third-gender voters, alongside 11,682 Persons with Disability and 705 centenarians, are eligible to vote today. Over 2,135 polling stations have been established across five districts, with special provisions such as pink polling stations for women, booths managed by specially-abled individuals, and green stations advocating environmental awareness.

Amidst these electoral preparations, stringent security measures have been implemented across the Srinagar segment, ensuring the safety of voters and the integrity of the electoral process.

The absence of calls for boycott from separatist groups, attributed to their leadership's incarceration since 2018, adds an intriguing dimension to this electoral cycle. Hurriyat Conference chairman Miriwaz Umar Farooq, the sole free separatist leader, opted against advocating for a boycott, citing its futility in altering the political landscape. However, on the eve of polling, major contesting parties, including the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, and Apni Party, raised concerns with the Election Commission of India regarding alleged arrests and enforcement issues, contrasting the Commission's assurance of equitable treatment to all political entities.

In response, Jammu and Kashmir police dismissed these allegations, emphasizing their commitment to upholding law and order, particularly in light of prior instances where speculative statements endangered individual officers.