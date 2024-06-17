Pushpa 2 Release Postponed, Allu Arjun's Team Member Confirms, Makers to Announce New Date

Hyderabad: Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, won't be hitting the screens on August 15, 2024, as originally planned, according to a member of Allu Arjun's team. Social media has been buzzing with rumours about its indefinite postponement in recent days. Up until now, there had been no official word from the team, but today brings news regarding the movie's release.

It's now nearly confirmed that Pushpa 2 is delayed because the team still has a lot on their plate to wrap up before the initially scheduled release date, which they find impossible to meet. Sarath Chandra Naidu, a close associate of Allu Arjun, disclosed that the film won't be hitting theatres as anticipated. Fans, however, await eagerly for an official announcement on the new release date.

In this action-packed drama, Rashmika Mandanna stars alongside Allu Arjun, set to release in six Indian languages. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and featuring music by Devi Sri Prasad, the film includes Fahadh Faasil, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, and others in pivotal roles.

While there's no official confirmation from the film's producers yet, speculations point towards a Diwali release for 'Pushpa 2'. With the shifting of Pushpa 2's release date, producers of Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu cinema are now eyeing August 15th to launch their films.