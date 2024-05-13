TMC Worker Found Dead in West Bengal's East Burdwan

Kolkata: Amid the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections in eight seats of West Bengal on Monday, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was found dead in Ketugram in West Bengal's East Burdwan district.

Body of the deceased, Mintu Sheikh (45) was recovered by police late last night. Mintu was attacked with a sharp weapon and later bombs were hurled at him, TMC workers said. Local TMC leaders held CPI-M responsible behind the incident. Investigations are on, police said.

According to police, preliminary investigations have revealed that Mintu was returning home with his friend on a bike last night when a group of miscreants stopped his way near Chechudi village in Ketugram Assembly constituency.

"The miscreants pushed Mintu on the ground and attacked him with a sharp weapon. After which, three bombs were hurled at him. After seeing Mintu collapse on the ground, the miscreants left the spot," a TMC worker said. On information about the incident, Ketugram police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

TMC MLA Shahnawaz said, "Mintu was an active party worker. He was returning from election work at neighbouring Sudipur village when he was attacked. CPI-M workers are involved in the incident."

Local CPI-M leaders have refuted the allegation saying the incident is a fallout of infighting within TMC.