ETV Bharat / state

TMC Worker Found Dead in West Bengal's East Burdwan

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 13, 2024, 9:41 AM IST

Updated : May 13, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

TMC Worker Found Dead in West Bengal's East Burdwan
TMC worker Mintu Sheikh (45) found dead in Ketugram(ETV Bharat/ File)

Voting in the eight seats of Burdwan East, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Birbhum, Bolpur, Ranaghat, Krishnanagar and Behrampore in West Bengal began at 7 am today. TMC accused CPI-M while the latter claimed it to be a result of infighting within party ranks.

Kolkata: Amid the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections in eight seats of West Bengal on Monday, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was found dead in Ketugram in West Bengal's East Burdwan district.

Body of the deceased, Mintu Sheikh (45) was recovered by police late last night. Mintu was attacked with a sharp weapon and later bombs were hurled at him, TMC workers said. Local TMC leaders held CPI-M responsible behind the incident. Investigations are on, police said.

According to police, preliminary investigations have revealed that Mintu was returning home with his friend on a bike last night when a group of miscreants stopped his way near Chechudi village in Ketugram Assembly constituency.

"The miscreants pushed Mintu on the ground and attacked him with a sharp weapon. After which, three bombs were hurled at him. After seeing Mintu collapse on the ground, the miscreants left the spot," a TMC worker said. On information about the incident, Ketugram police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

TMC MLA Shahnawaz said, "Mintu was an active party worker. He was returning from election work at neighbouring Sudipur village when he was attacked. CPI-M workers are involved in the incident."

Local CPI-M leaders have refuted the allegation saying the incident is a fallout of infighting within TMC.

Read more

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 4 LIVE: TMC Worker Killed In Bengal; Kharge's Appeal To Voters

Last Updated :May 13, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

TAGGED:

TMC WORKER FOUND DEADVOTING IN THE EIGHT SEATSFOURTH PHASE OF LOK SABHA ELECTIONSWEST BENGALLOK SABHA ELECTION 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.