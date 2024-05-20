Phase 5 Lok Sabha Election LIVE: 10.28% Turnout Till 9 AM; Rajnath Singh Votes in Lucknow

In Phase 5 of the 7-phase Lok Sabha Elections, as many as 49 Parliament Constituencies across six states and two union territories are voting today (Monday). Over 8.95 crore voters will exercise their franchise in 94,000 polling stations set up by the election commission. Polling for 35 Assembly Constituencies of the Odisha Legislative Assembly is also taking place simultaneously.

The Commission has called upon voters to turn out in greater numbers at polling stations and vote with responsibility and pride. Until now, the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 has seen the voter turnout at polling stations of about 66.95%. Around 451 million people have already voted, during the first four phases of ongoing General Elections. The 8 States/UTs going for polls in phase 5 are Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

--LIVE BLOG--