Phase 5 Lok Sabha Election LIVE: 10.28% Turnout Till 9 AM; Rajnath Singh Votes in Lucknow

In Phase 5 of the 7-phase Lok Sabha Elections, as many as 49 Parliament Constituencies across six states and two union territories are voting today (Monday). Over 8.95 crore voters will exercise their franchise in 94,000 polling stations set up by the election commission. Polling for 35 Assembly Constituencies of the Odisha Legislative Assembly is also taking place simultaneously.
The Commission has called upon voters to turn out in greater numbers at polling stations and vote with responsibility and pride. Until now, the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 has seen the voter turnout at polling stations of about 66.95%. Around 451 million people have already voted, during the first four phases of ongoing General Elections. The 8 States/UTs going for polls in phase 5 are Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.
--LIVE BLOG--
- 10.40 AM - 'Our Resolve is 400 plus': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Votes
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Votes cast his vote in Lucknow on Monday. Speaking to the media afterwards, he appealed to the voters of the country to cast their vote along with their family members. Singh is the BJP candidate from Lucknow Lok Sabha seat. "Our resolve in 400 plus seats but I do not want to predict about any seats at present," he said.
- 9.55 AM - Approximate Voter Turnout at 9 AM is 10.28%
At 9 am, the approximate voter turnout in 8 states/UTs is 10.28%. Here is the state-wise turnout: Bihar (8.86%), Jammu and Kashmir (7.63), Ladakh (10.51), Jharkhand (11.68), Maharashtra (6.33), Odisha (6.87), Uttar Pradesh (12.89), and West Bengal (15.35).
- 9.35 AM - Actor Paresh Rawal Seeks 'Punishment' For Those Who Don't Vote
Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, who cast his vote in Mumbai on Monday morning, said there should be some "punishment" for those who do not cast their votes. "There should be some provisions for those who don't vote, like an increase in tax or some other punishment," the veteran actor said.
- 9.20 AM - Vote For Love Not Hate: Kharge To People
As polling began in 49 constituencies for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday urged people to vote for love and not hatred and cast their ballot against unemployment and inflation. Voting is being held in 49 constituencies in six states and two union territories in the fifth phase, which will decide the electoral fate of several prominent leaders like former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. Read More...
- 9.05 AM - More Bollywood Celebrities Vote
Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao have also cast their votes in various polling booths in Mumbai. Akshay and Farhan were among the first Bollywood actors to vote early morning. Read More...
- 8.55 AM - 'NDA Winning All 80 Seats in Uttar Pradesh'
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and his family cast their votes at a polling booth in Lucknow on Monday. Afterward, he appealed to all the voters to come out for the resolve of Viksit Bharat. "We are winning all 80 seats of the state including Amethi and Rae Bareli," he said.
- 8.50 AM - RBI Governor Cast Vote, Congratulates Election Commission
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das cast his vote in Mumbai on Monday. Speaking to media, he said it was a moment of pride to participate in an election of 140 crore people. "The process of voting today was very smooth and I would like to congratulate the Election Commission of India and all the officials who have been working throughout the country. It's really a moment of pride for every indian to vote in these elections. I appeal to every voter to come out and vote," the RBI Governor said. Read More...
- 8.37 AM - Piyush Goyal Votes, says 'Just Like PM Modi said...'
Union Minister and BJP candidate from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, Piyush Goyal cast his vote on Monday morning. Speaking to the media later, he appealed to the people to come out and participate in the festival of democracy. "The fifth phase of polling is underway in Mumbai and the rest of the country. Just like PM Modi said everyone should take part in the festival of democracy...I believe that the people of Mumbai will come out in large numbers and exercise their right to vote...," he said. Congress has fielded Bhushan Patil from the Mumbai North seat.
- 8.30 AM - Chirag Paswan Confident of NDA crossing 400
LJP (Ram Vilas) chief and candidate from Hajipur Lok Sabha seat Chirag Paswan says he is confident of NDA crossing 400 seats in this election. "NDA is crossing 400 seats in the country whereas INDI alliance will be at its all-time low, especially Congress," he said while speaking to the media in Patna. "My father has been a representative from Hajipur since 1977. I am hopeful that I get the same kind of love my father got from the people of Hajipur. Development and my father's name have been synonyms in Hajipur. I will make sure to work for the development of Hajipur," he said.
- 8.22 AM - Mumbai BJP Chief Votes, Says Mahayuti will Win All 6 Seats
Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar cast his vote on Monday morning and appealed to the voters to participate in the festival of democracy. "ECI has made good arrangements and people should follow ECI's guidelines... I have seen enthusiasm in people for the BJP, especially in the roadshow of PM Modi. Mahayuti will win all the six seats (in Mumbai)," he said while speaking to the media after casting his vote.
- 8.15 AM - BJP Rae Bareli Candidate Votes, Says 'Lotus is Blooming'
BJP's Rae Bareli candidate, Dinesh Pratap Singh casts his vote at a polling booth in Rae Bareli. Congress has fielded Rahul Gandhi from the seat. After casting his vote, Singh said there was "no confusion that Lotus is blooming in Amethi and Raebareli". "Rahul Gandhi is taking the name of his grandmother, father, but he is not talking about his grandfather," he said.
- 8.13 AM - Flag march in Odisha's Khordha District
In Odisha's Khordha District, police conducted a flag march on Sunday evening in the wake of pre-poll violence in the Banpur region that claimed the life of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker and left several others injured earlier. Read More...
- 8.10 AM - Youth Casting Multiple Votes in Video Arrested: UP CEO
Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa on viral video showing youth casting multiple votes on an EVM. "Last evening, a video went viral which showed a youth casting his vote on an EVM multiple times...It was probed, and found to be from Farrukhabad Lok Sabha constituency. It is specifically from a village in Aliganj Assembly constituency that comes under Etah district...The youth was identified and FIR was registered under sections of Representation of People Act, IPC and Information Technology Act. He has been arrested...Suspension and departmental action on the polling party of that booth have been decided. Re-election has been recommended to the Election Commission," he said.
- 7.50 AM - Big Day for Mumbai, We are Alert: Police Commissioner
Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar said security had been beefed up in the city as it goes to polls today. "This is a very big day. Polling is being held in 6 Parliamentary constituencies of Mumbai. Voters are arriving peacefully and casting their vote. I urge all the voters of Mumbai to vote...Our personnel were deployed at polling booths yesterday itself...Mumbai Police will be alert," he said.
- 7.40 AM - Bollywood Actors Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar vote in Mumbai
Actors Akshay Kumar and Farhan Akhtar are among the first Bollywood stars to cast their votes today. While Akshay voted at a polling booth in Juhu, Farhan was spotted at a booth in Bandra West. Speaking to reporters, Farhan said his vote is for "good governance and the government that looks after all people". Akshay said he wants India to be developed and strong and has voted keeping that in mind. "India should vote for what they deem is right...I think voter turnout will be good," he said.
- 7.30 AM - Mayawati Votes in Lucknow, Hopes For Change
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and BSP chief Mayawati votes in Lucknow. She appeals people to come out and exercise their democratic right. Maywati says she is hopeful there will be a change in power this time. "I appeal to everyone to come out and cast their votes...I request all political parties to prioritise the issues of development and the welfare of the people. Whether it is the BJP or Congress, all the parties say that they are forming the government but everything will be clear when the results are announced...I am hopeful that there will be a change (in power) this time. I can sense that the public is silent and they are seeing all of this..."
- 7.25 AM - Congress' Amethi Candidate On Rahul Gandhi's Assurance
Congress candidate from Amethi Lok Sabha, KL Sharma says he is confident of his win as voters cannot be 'misled' now. "Whatever is there in mind of the people, they will vote according to it... When people start fighting, then you cannot mislead people by making false promises... They need to talk about inflation, unemployment, and infrastructure... We have fought the election positively... The other day Rahul Gandhi assured me of a result similar to that of Raebareli and that gave me confidence," Sharma told ANI shortly before voting began in Amethi.
- 7.10 AM - Voting in Mumbai Seats - A Brief
Polling has begun for 13 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, including six in Mumbai, in the fifth and last phase of general elections in the state. Voting began at 7 am in 24,553 polling centres and will end at 6 pm. Altogether 2.46 crore persons are eligible to cast vote to decide the fate of 264 candidates in Mumbai North, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai South, Thane, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Palghar, Nashik, Dindori and Dhule seats. Union ministers Piyush Goyal , Bharati Pawar and Kapil Patil are among the key nominees of the BJP, which has also fielded lawyer Ujjwal Nikam. Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde and Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad are also in the fray. Read More...
- 7.06 AM - Anil Ambani Among Early Voters in Mumbai; BJP MP Accuses TMC of Distributing Money in Bengal
Early visuals from show industrialist Anil Ambani standing in a queue at a polling booth in Mumbai. Meanwhile in Bengal, BJP MP and candidate from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh has alleged TMC candidates Partha Bhowmik of distributing money among voters. "Violating all rules, Partha Bhowmick (TMC candidate) distributed money last night. He is doing this to facilitate hooliganism. We will try to have peaceful elections but if that doesn't happen, government would be responsible for it," he said. "A complaint has already been made to the Election Commission...If such things keep happening, it will not be good for Partha Bhowmick," the BJP candidate added. Read More...
- 7 AM - Voting Begins in Over 94000 Polling Stations
Voting has begun in over 94,000 polling stations across the 8 states/UTs in 5th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Around 9.47 lakh polling officials are deputed to carry out the exercise and welcome over 8.95 crore voters. Polling also begins for 35 seats in Odisha's second round of assembly elections.
- 6.46 AM - Vote in Record Numbers: PM Modi's Appeal to Citizens
Prime Minister Narendra has appealed to the people to vote in record numbers, even as he specifically asked women and young voters to exercise their democratic right. "As 49 seats across 8 states and UTs go to the polls today in the 5th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, urging all those whose constituencies are polling today to vote in record numbers. I specially call upon women voters and young voters to exercise their franchise," PM Modi posted on X shortly before the voting begins in phase 5.
- 6.30 AM - Mock Polls Underway across 8 states/UTs
Hello and welcome to ETV Bharat's live blog of Phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections. Mock polling is underway in over 90,000 polling stations across six states and two union territories going to polls today. The voting is set to begin 7 am. Over 8.95 crore voters include 4.69 crore male, 4.26 crore female and 5409 third gender electors are set to exercise their franchise today.