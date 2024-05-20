ETV Bharat / entertainment

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Paresh Rawal Proposes 'Some Punishment' for Those Who Skip Voting - Watch

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 20, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

Updated : May 20, 2024, 2:57 PM IST

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal interacts with media after casting his vote (ETV Bharat)

Veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal exercised his democratic right by casting his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai on Monday morning. After casting his vote, Rawal suggested imposing penalties on those who abstain from voting.

Paresh Rawal proposes penalising anyone who chooses not to cast a ballot (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: The fifth and final round of voting in Maharashtra's 13 constituencies- six of which are in Mumbai - is underway on Monday as the Lok Sabha elections nears its conclusion. A total of 2.46 crore people are entitled to vote and determine the fate of 264 candidates in Mumbai North, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai South, Thane, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Palghar, Nashik, Dindori, and Dhule seats. As Bollywood celebrities lined up to cast their votes, Paresh Rawal also fulfilled his civic obligation by casting a ballot.

The actor voted early on Monday morning and proudly displayed his inked finger while he spoke with the reporters. The Oh My God star stressed voting in the media interaction. "After that, you'll say, 'The government doesn't do this or that.' If you choose not to vote today, it is your failure, not the government's," Rawal said, imploring people to participate in the democratic process. Additionally, Paresh Rawal proposes penalising anyone who chooses not to cast a ballot.

"There should be some provisions for those who don't vote, like an increase in tax or some other punishment," he said. Similarly, actor-director Pooja Bhatt was spotted at a polling booth earlier in the day with her father, renowned director and producer Mahesh Bhatt. "Was thrilled to see a long queue at the polling booths at 7 a.m. this morning," tweeted Pooja, who has been outspoken about her political views and was last seen participating in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Bhatt took to Instagram on Monday to say that she had "walked the talk" and posted a picture with her father. "Please go vote," she pleaded to her fellow Mumbaikars. Another actor Tabu was also seen at a polling station as she arrived to vote with her driver. The Crew actor donned loose-fitting clothing and a mask, and was one of the other early Bollywood voters.

