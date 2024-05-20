Lok Sabha Election 2024: LeT Militant's Brother Casts Vote in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Rouf Lone, brother of Kashmir LeT militant Umar Lone urges latter to surrender, after casting vote in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election 2024 (ETV Bharat)

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): As the Baramulla parliamentary seat went to the polls in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election 2024, the brother of an active militant from the north Kashmir region appealed people to exercise their franchise and also asked his militant brother to shun militancy and return to his family.

Rouf Ahmad Lone, the brother of an active Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant, Umar Lone released a video message to the general voters and his militant brother. In the 25-second odd video, Rouf urged his brother to surrender after casting his vote in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency on Monday.

Rouf Ahmad Lone, whose brother Umar Lone is a wanted LeT militant facing several militancy-related charges, stressed the significance of voting and its role in fostering development.

"Voting is my right, so I cast my vote. I urge everyone to vote because developmental works will follow. Come to the polling booths and don’t waste your vote," Lone stated after casting his vote in Pattan area of north Kashmir's Baramulla constituency.

Showing his ink-stained finger, Rouf made a heartfelt plea to his brother to abandon militancy and return home. "I appeal to my brother Umar to surrender to the security forces. It will be much better if he does; he will come back to his mother and family," Lone said.

The appeal by Rouf echoes a similar one made by Umar’s mother in April this year, asking her militant son to surrender to the authorities.

The Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency along with 48 seats is going to the polls in the fifth phase of voting for Lok Sabha election 2024 today. A total of 22 candidates are in fray on the seat including NC's Omar Abdullah, PC candidate Sajad Lone and Independent candidate Engineer Rashid.