ETV Bharat / state

Lok Sabha Election 2024: LeT Militant's Brother Casts Vote in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 20, 2024, 1:35 PM IST

Updated : May 20, 2024, 5:59 PM IST

Rouf Lone, brother of Kashmir LeT militant Umar Lone urges latter to surrender, after casting vote in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election 2024
Rouf Lone, brother of Kashmir LeT militant Umar Lone urges latter to surrender, after casting vote in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election 2024 (Screengrab)

Rouf Ahmad Lone, brother of active Lashkar-e-Toiba militant Umar Lone, who is wanted in several militancy cases, released a video statement after casting his vote in Pattan area of Baramulla. Rouf urged people in general to cast their vote and urged his militant brother in particular to surrender and return home to his family.

Rouf Lone, brother of Kashmir LeT militant Umar Lone urges latter to surrender, after casting vote in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election 2024 (ETV Bharat)

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): As the Baramulla parliamentary seat went to the polls in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election 2024, the brother of an active militant from the north Kashmir region appealed people to exercise their franchise and also asked his militant brother to shun militancy and return to his family.

Rouf Ahmad Lone, the brother of an active Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant, Umar Lone released a video message to the general voters and his militant brother. In the 25-second odd video, Rouf urged his brother to surrender after casting his vote in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency on Monday.

Rouf Ahmad Lone, whose brother Umar Lone is a wanted LeT militant facing several militancy-related charges, stressed the significance of voting and its role in fostering development.

"Voting is my right, so I cast my vote. I urge everyone to vote because developmental works will follow. Come to the polling booths and don’t waste your vote," Lone stated after casting his vote in Pattan area of north Kashmir's Baramulla constituency.

Showing his ink-stained finger, Rouf made a heartfelt plea to his brother to abandon militancy and return home. "I appeal to my brother Umar to surrender to the security forces. It will be much better if he does; he will come back to his mother and family," Lone said.

The appeal by Rouf echoes a similar one made by Umar’s mother in April this year, asking her militant son to surrender to the authorities.

The Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency along with 48 seats is going to the polls in the fifth phase of voting for Lok Sabha election 2024 today. A total of 22 candidates are in fray on the seat including NC's Omar Abdullah, PC candidate Sajad Lone and Independent candidate Engineer Rashid.

  1. Read more: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Over 21% Voting in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla; 27.87% in Ladakh
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Begins in Baramulla, Ladakh
  3. Militants Carry Out Attacks at Will, Situation Far From Normal in Kashmir: Omar Abdullah
Last Updated :May 20, 2024, 5:59 PM IST

TAGGED:

LET MILITANT BROTHER VOTESLOK SABHA ELECTIONKASHMIR MILITANT BROTHER VOTINGKASHMIRLET MILITANT BROTHER VOTES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.