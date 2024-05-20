Lok Sabha Election 2024: Aamir Khan, Ex-wife Kiran Rao Cast Vote - Watch

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao cast vote (ANI)

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was joined by his former wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao as they went out together, braving the unrelenting sun, to cast their votes in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 in Mumbai on Monday.

After casting his vote, Aamir chatted shortly with the media. The superstar stressed how crucial it is to vote in a democratic nation like India, saying, "I just want to urge people to step out and cast their votes. Let's not waste our votes. It's our duty."

Earlier in the day, Aamir Khan's family members went out and exercised their voting rights. Aamir and his ex-wife Reena Dutta's kids Junaid and Ira happily posed for photos after casting their votes. The actor's mother, Zeenat Hussain, was also seen at a polling booth, defying her age.

Voting commenced at 7 am and will carry on till 6 pm, with those in line by closing time still allowed to vote. According to the ECI, over 8.95 crore voters, comprising 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5409 third-gender electors, will determine the fate of 695 candidates in the fifth phase of voting.

Coming back to Aamir, the superstar has already commenced shooting for his upcoming film Sitare Zameen Par. The film helmed by R.S. Prasanna will hit big screen on Chistmas 2024.