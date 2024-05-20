Lok Sabha Election 2024: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao among Early Voters in Mumbai - Watch

Bollywood actors roll out in Mumbai to vote (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Just after Akshay Kumar voted, several other actors such as Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao were spotted at their respective polling stations in Mumbai. The film fraternity is expected to roll out in huge numbers as 13 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, including six in Mumbai, undergoes voting today on Monday beginning 7 a.m.

After casting his vote, Rajkummar said, "It is a big responsibility towards our country, we should vote. Through us, if people can get influenced then of course that's the biggest thing that we can do to make people aware of the importance of voting. So I'm very happy that the Election Commission chose me to be the national icon and I appeal to all to please come out and cast your vote... We all want our nation to grow, to shine. It's already shining. I'm sure it's going to shine even more..."

Rajkummar's co-star form Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, Janhvi Kapoor too was spotted in a pink anarkali suit at a polling station. The actor after voting was hurriedly escorted to her car as she had to a flight to take. However, before leaving, the actor did urge people to exercise their voting rights, saying: "Please come out and vote."

Similarly, actor Shahid Kapoor was also spotted at a polling station. Sanya Malhotra and Farhan Akhtar also participated in the democratic process as they were seen at a polling booth in the city. Farhan was accompanied by his sister Zoya Akhtar early morning on Monday to exercise their right to vote amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Elections in 6 Lok Sabha seats of Mumbai are underway for Phase 5. The seats are Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central. The other constituencies of Maharashtra that are a part of the ongoing election in the fifth phase include Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi and Thane.