ETV Bharat / entertainment

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao among Early Voters in Mumbai - Watch

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 20, 2024, 8:53 AM IST

Updated : May 20, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

Bollywood actors roll out in Mumbai to vote
Bollywood actors roll out in Mumbai to vote (ETV Bharat)

Several actors from the Mr. and Mrs. Mahi duo Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao to Farhan Akhtar voted on Monday in the ongoing Lok Sabha Polls 2024.

Bollywood actors roll out in Mumbai to vote (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Just after Akshay Kumar voted, several other actors such as Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao were spotted at their respective polling stations in Mumbai. The film fraternity is expected to roll out in huge numbers as 13 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, including six in Mumbai, undergoes voting today on Monday beginning 7 a.m.

After casting his vote, Rajkummar said, "It is a big responsibility towards our country, we should vote. Through us, if people can get influenced then of course that's the biggest thing that we can do to make people aware of the importance of voting. So I'm very happy that the Election Commission chose me to be the national icon and I appeal to all to please come out and cast your vote... We all want our nation to grow, to shine. It's already shining. I'm sure it's going to shine even more..."

Rajkummar's co-star form Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, Janhvi Kapoor too was spotted in a pink anarkali suit at a polling station. The actor after voting was hurriedly escorted to her car as she had to a flight to take. However, before leaving, the actor did urge people to exercise their voting rights, saying: "Please come out and vote."

Similarly, actor Shahid Kapoor was also spotted at a polling station. Sanya Malhotra and Farhan Akhtar also participated in the democratic process as they were seen at a polling booth in the city. Farhan was accompanied by his sister Zoya Akhtar early morning on Monday to exercise their right to vote amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Elections in 6 Lok Sabha seats of Mumbai are underway for Phase 5. The seats are Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central. The other constituencies of Maharashtra that are a part of the ongoing election in the fifth phase include Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi and Thane.

Read More

  1. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Want My India to Be Developed,' Says Akshay Kumar after Voting in Mumbai
  2. 'We Totally Fell in Love': Janhvi-Rajkummar Reveal First Reaction on Mr & Mrs Mahi Song Dekha Tenu
  3. Farhan Akhtar Joins Hands with Wife Shibani Dandekar for Netflix Series Dabba Cartel
Last Updated :May 20, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

TAGGED:

LOK SABHA POLLS 2024BOLLYWOOD CELEBS VOTE IN MUMBAIJANHVI KAPOOR FARHAN AKHTAR VOTERAJKUMMAR RAO CASTS VOTELOK SABHA ELECTION 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.