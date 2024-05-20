Lok Sabha Election 2024: Salman Khan Cast His Vote Amid Tight Security - Watch

Salman Khan Cast His Vote Amid Tight Security (ANI)

Hyderabad: Superstar Salman Khan made his presence felt as he arrived to cast his vote at a Mumbai polling booth amidst tight security on Monday. Clad in a gray t-shirt and black denim, the actor caught the attention of paparazzi gathered at the designated polling station.

After exercising his democratic right, Salman proudly displayed his inked finger to the media before swiftly departing in his car. Despite jetting off to Dubai over the weekend, he returned home early Monday morning just in time to participate in the voting process.

His return garnered attention, especially amidst heightened security measures following recent threats. Earlier in the day, Salman's parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan cast their votes.

A few days ago, Salman had shared a post on X and encouraged people to step out of their houses and cast their vote. He informed all that he would be voting on May 20 and expects everyone else to do so for their motherland. His post on X read, "I exercise 365 days a year no matter what, and now I'm going to exercise my right to vote on the 20th of May no matter what. So do whatever you want to do man, but go and vote and don't trouble your Bharat Mata. Bharat Mata ki Jai (sic)."

Earlier in the day, a slew of Bollywood luminaries including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rekha, Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and others exercised their electoral rights across various polling stations in Mumbai.

The fifth phase of the elections covered six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai: Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central. With the Lok Sabha elections unfolding in seven phases and the fifth phase currently underway in Mumbai, anticipation mounts for the final outcome on June 4.