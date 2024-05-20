On Polling Day Rahul Gandhi Camps in Rae Bareli, Visits Hanuman Temple, Inspects Polling Booths

Rahul Gandhi Camps in Rae Bareli Inspects Polling Booths (ANI Video)

Rae Bareli(Uttar Pradesh): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited Rae Bareli the constituency from which he is contesting and offered prayers at Peepaleshwar Hanuman Temple. Gandhi is also contesting from Wayanad in Kerala where he is the sitting MP. Earlier in the day, the former Congress Chief reached the Lucknow airport from National Capital.

He reached Rae Bareli by road. Rae Bareli is voting today to select its representative. Rahul Gandhi also inspected some of the polling booths and met with the people who had cast their votes. Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Rae Bareli where his mother Sonia Gandhi was a five-time MP, before taking the Rajya Sabha route to the Parliament this year.

Polling is underway today for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the fifth round of the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. These include Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Raebareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj, and Gonda.

He is also seeking reelection from Kerala's Wayanad. Earlier Rahul Gandhi claimed in a post on X that a storm of change is sweeping the country. "The people of India are fighting this election together and a storm of change is sweeping across the country. I am appealing to the entire country, including Amethi and Rae Bareli - come out in large numbers and vote for the prosperity of your families, for your rights, for the progress of India," Rahul Gandhi posted.

"It has become clear in the first four phases that the people have stood up to protect the Constitution and democracy and are defeating the BJP.," Rahul Gandhi added. Uttar Pradesh which contributes the maximum number of seats to the Lok Sabha elections is voting in all seven phases.

Voting for the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on Monday morning across 49 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) amid tight security and arrangements. The Lok Sabha elections are being held across seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting is scheduled for June 4.

The Narendra Modi-led BJP is seeking a third term in power, while the opposition INDIA bloc is aiming to wrest power by stopping the juggernaut.