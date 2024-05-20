ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP to Score Big in South, NDA Will Cross 400, Says Modi in Unwavering Confidence for LS Results

author img

By PTI

Published : May 20, 2024, 10:57 AM IST

Updated : May 20, 2024, 4:44 PM IST

In the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Odisha, where he seemed hopeful to get the highest number of votes from southern states. The PM further showed confidence saying that the NDA alliance will cross 400 when the election results are announced on June 4.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI Photo)

In the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Odisha, where he seemed hopeful to get the highest number of votes from southern states. The PM further showed confidence saying that the NDA alliance will cross 400 when the election results are announced on June 4.

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that the BJP will emerge as the single largest party in the south, as he remained unwaveringly confident that his NDA alliance will cross 400 seats in Lok Sabha when election results come out on June 4.

“Our strategy for the entire nation is the same. Phir ek baar modi sarkar. Aur chaar June 400 paar,” Modi said in an interview to PTI Videos on Sunday night.

Modi said his opponents have created a myth that the BJP has no strength or presence in the southern states.

“Look at 2019 elections. The largest party even then in the south was BJP. Again, I say this: the largest party in the south this time will be BJP, and its allies will add more (seats) to it,” he added.

“We will be the single largest party in Southern India and by an even bigger margin than the last time.”

“We have seen a jump in mind-share already. We will see a big jump in seat share and vote share for us across the region,” Modi said.

Southern India accounts for 131 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats. In the outgoing House, BJP has 29 members besides one independent backed by it, from Karnataka.

Even in eastern India, “we are witnessing a massive surge of support from the people … which is giving sleepless nights to people in sections of the media and politics in Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and even in Delhi,” Modi said.

“The blessings of the people will take us to a record-breaking mandate. We will see more seats from all parts of the country, particularly from the south and the east," he added.

“NDA is on course to achieve the 400 seats."

“All assessments of the past phases of the elections show that the NDA is in pole position and the Congress along with its INDI alliance is struggling to even open its account in some states.”

Modi said the BJP has been a truly national party “from Day 1, not only in our geographical presence but also in our ideology.”

“For us, nation first is the foundation of our ideology. If we take decisions for Bengal or Kerala it will be on the basis of nation first,” he said.

Asked about the national results, he said: “We have set out to cross 400. After four phases of elections, I can say with confidence that our estimate was correct, and more than our estimate the determination of people (janata Janardhan) was stronger.”

The prime minister said the narrative about BJP’s weakness in the south is part of a campaign that has painted the party variously as urban centric, male centric, north centric and a “Baniya-Brahmin” party.

“A myth has been spread. There is an ecosystem in our nation for years that creates all kinds of myths, to mislead the nation and to destroy the nation,” he added.

“It was also said that we are a Baniya Brahmin party. But the largest number of Dalit, OBC and tribal MP/MLAs are from BJP. They do this deliberately, and a similar myth has been spread that we are not present in the south.”

Read More

  1. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Holds Roadshow in Puri, Sambit Patra by His Side
  2. TMC Insulting Faith of Hindus, Infiltrators Changing Demography of Bengal: Modi
Last Updated :May 20, 2024, 4:44 PM IST

TAGGED:

BJP TO SCORE BIG IN SOUTH SAID MODIPM MODI IN ODISHAPM MODI SAID NDA WILL CROSS 400LOK SABHA ELECTION 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.