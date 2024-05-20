Lok Sabha Election 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Arrives with Family to Cast Vote -watch

Shah Rukh Khan Arrives with Family to Cast Vote -watch (ANI)

Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was seen at a polling booth in Mumbai, participating in the ongoing Lok Sabha election 2024. Accompanying him were his family members: wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, sons Aaryan, and AbRam Khan.

Shah Rukh, dressed in a black T-shirt and pants, along with Suhana in a blue suit and Gauri in a white top and blue jeans, swiftly entered the polling booth without halting for media interactions, unlike their previous appearance in 2019 when they brought along AbRam to witness the voting process.

Prior to this, Shah Rukh had urged his fans to exercise their voting rights. Through a social media post, he encouraged everyone to fulfill their duty as Indian citizens by voting in the Maharashtra elections.

"As responsible Indian citizens we must exercise our right to vote this Monday in Maharashtra. Let’s carry out our duty as Indians and vote keeping our country’s best interests in mind. Go forth Promote, our right to Vote," he wrote on Saturday.

The ongoing Lok Sabha polls are being conducted in multiple phases, with the vote counting scheduled for June 4. Earlier in the day, various Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, were seen casting their votes at different polling stations across Mumbai.