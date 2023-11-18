Varanasi: There is an ambience of celebration across the nation as Team India is all set to face Australia in the final of the ICC Men's World Cup on Sunday. In Varanasi, PM Modi's Parliamentary Constituency, a folk singer, Rajan Tiwari, cheered for Men in Blue in his traditional Bhojpuri style, adding colour to the celebrations. The folk singer encouraged the team by singing a Bhojpuri song while rowing in the Ganges. He even used musical instruments for it.

Notably, team India defeated New Zealand in the semi-finals by 70 runs at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday as the entire nation rallied behind the Indian team with passionate support. The final promises to be an eagerly awaited showdown for the prestigious title. India's outstanding performance in the semi-finals, including Virat Kohli's 50th century and Shreyas Iyer's consecutive centuries, allowed the Indian team to set a score of 397 in 50 overs. The team displayed exceptional skill with the ball as well with Mohammed Shami picking 7 wickets for 57 runs, the best bowling figures by an Indian in ODI cricket.