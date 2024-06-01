ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Lodges Complaint Against Lalu With EC

By PTI

Published : 8 hours ago

A complaint was lodged with the Election Commission against Lalu Prasad by the BJP for violating the model code of conduct while casting his vote in Patna.

File photo of RJD president Lalu Prasad (IANS Photo)

Patna: The BJP on Saturday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging RJD president Lalu Prasad violated the model code of conduct while casting his vote in Patna. In the complaint, signed by several office bearers of the state BJP, including legal cell head SD Sanjay, it was alleged that Prasad entered the booth with a "gamcha" around his neck, on which the RJD's poll symbol, the lantern, was printed.

"It appeared Prasad was trying to influence voters inside the polling station. This is clearly a violation of Representation of People Act and Model Code of Conduct," said the complaint. "It is, therefore, requested that a case be registered against the RJD president, who is also a former Chief Minister of Bihar," it added.

