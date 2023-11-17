Prime Minister Narendra Modi to witness World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad
Published: 1 hours ago
Follow Us
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to witness World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad
Published: 1 hours ago
Follow Us
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 to be played between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Sunday.
"Narendra Modi will be present for the World Cup final," a senior official of the Gujarat Home Department told ETV Bharat on conditions of anonymity.
Loading...