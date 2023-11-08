ICC CWC 2023 ONE LEGGED MAXWELL PUTS UP BIG SHOW TO TAKE AUSTRALIA TO SEMIFINALS FANS LEFT SPEECHLESS

Batting on one leg, Glenn Maxwell used his bat like a butcher's blade and produced an astonishing double century to single handedly lift Australia into another World Cup semi-final with a three-wicket win over Afghanistan in Mumbai on Tuesday.

With some slice of luck, Maxwell launched into an over-eager Afghan attack, smashing an unbeaten 201 off 128 balls with the help of 21 fours and 10 sixes to end the game in 46.5 overs.

"This innings coming in a World Cup, seven wickets down. This is probably the greatest ODI innings I have ever seen," a fan who watched the match at Wankhade stadium said.

"Once in a lifetime game, we will never witness such a game ever. He took the game away from Afghanistan single-handedly," said another.

"It was a close game. We lost it big time, no variations from the bowlers whatsoever. But what an innings by Maxwell, all the credit goes to him. This was the best game of the World Cup," a third said.

According to the fans, their attendance at the match and the memories would themselves remain as memorabilia for ages to come for both them and for 'magical' Maxwell.

"We and Maxwell will never forget this innings and day. 1st ever Australian to score a double-hundred in World-Cups. The way he plays in the IPL it was way better than that. A full one man show. He got injured with an acute hamstring injury but grabbed the game with the scuff of its neck and snatched it from Afghanistan hands," one of the fans said. History will judge if the knock at Wankhede, in terms of match situation, could be termed the greatest in ODI cricket. Who knows, it could act as the perfect fuel for Australia to win their sixth World Cup.

