THE BELIEF WAS ALWAYS THERE SAYS DOUBLE CENTURION GLENN MAXWELL

Mumbai: The man of the moment Glenn Maxwell, whose unbeaten double ton - 201 - helped Australia beat Afghanistan by three wickets in a league stage fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup, said that the belief was always there and it would have gone higher after the magnificent victory.

It was due to Maxwell that the Pat Cummins-led side not only registered a come-from-behind victory but also qualified for the semi-final of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup.

"It was hot while fielding today, I haven't done a lot of exercise in the heat, it got a hold on me today. I wanted to stay back and get some movement (on my legs)," Maxwell said at the post-match presentation.

When asked what was going through his mind when Australia was reeling at 91/7, Maxwell quipped, "Not too much, just stick to the batting plans as much as possible, for me, still be positive, still look to play my shots, that LBW, it was going just above (the stumps), probably that made me be more proactive."

"A hint of swing and nip (off the surface), as it happens here under lights, they bowled beautifully to exploit that. It would have been nice if it was a chanceless knock, but I had my chances, to make the most of it tonight was something I can be proud of. Amazing, after the first two games, people were quick to write us off. The belief was always there (as a team), after today, it would have gone a bit higher," Maxwell, who scored the second fastest ODI double hundred, added.