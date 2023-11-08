Mumbai: Records are made and meant to be broken, they say. Likewise, the cricket world was witness to what 'magnificent Maxwell' did with his willow: the gentleman's game has never seen a non-opener hit a double-century. The pride, bravado, and unbridled zeal to see Australia from the brink were what made his case so special.

The iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has been witness to many historic events and Maxwell's blistering knock was not just another occasion to cherish but an innings that will go down as one-of-its-kind in the annals of cricket.

Maxwell's blistering unbeaten 201 helped Australia beat Afghanistan by three wickets as he single-handedly romped the team home and took the team to the semifinal of the marquee event.

En route to his knock, which was the one for the ages, a limping Maxwell, who battled pain, created many records. He became the first non-opener in men's ODIs to make a double hundred, and it is barely believable that it came from No.6 in a run-chase with the team in dire straits at one point.



Reeling at 91/7 in a run-chase of 292 Maxwell joined hands with Pat Cummins to put on a 202-run partnership, where the skipper had to contribute only 12 runs.



The first non-opener to make a double hundred in ODIs

There have been 11 men's ODI double hundreds to date, but until Glenn Maxwell's splendid knock at the Wankhede, each of them had been from an opener.

That a player batting at No.6 made the first-ever double-hundred by a non-opener speaks volumes about Maxwell's incredible feat.



Highest individual score for Australia in ODIs

Glenn Maxwell also became the first batter from Australia to score a men's ODI double hundred. He beat former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson's 185 not out against Bangladesh to achieve the record. Belinda Clark is the only other Australian player to score an ODI double hundred, albeit in women's cricket.



Highest individual score in an ODI run-chase



The stroke-filled 201 not out is also the highest score by any batter in the second innings of an ODI. Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman had made 193 against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2021, which was the record until now.



Third Cricket World Cup double century



Glenn Maxwell's scintillating knock is only the third double-century to come in a men's Cricket World Cup game. New Zealand's Martin Guptill against West Indies and West Indies player Chris Gayle against Zimbabwe (both in 2015) were the only others to do so before.



Second-fastest ODI double-hundred

Glenn Maxwell's 201 not out was the second-fastest ODI double-hundred.

Highest scores while chasing in ODIs:

201* - Maxwell v Afghanistan 2023 - Won

193 - Fakhar Zama. v South Africa , 2021 - Lost

185* - Shane Watson v Bangladesh, 2011 - Won

183* - MS Dhoni v Sri Lanka, 2005 - Won

183 - Virat Kohli v Pakistan, 2012 - Won

Glenn Maxwell’s double century:

- 11th double-century in ODIs

- 3rd in World Cup

- 7th in India

- First by an Australian

- First by an non-opener (Maxwell at No.6)

- First in chases

- Second-Fastest (128 balls)

Double-centuries in ODIs:

200* - Sachin Tendulkar v South Africa, Gwalior 2010

219 - Virender Sehwag v WI, Indore 2011

209 - Rohit Sharma v Australia, Bengaluru 2013

264 - Rohit Sharma SL, Kolkata 2014

215 - Chris Gayle v Zim, Canberra 2015 WC

237* - Matrin Guptill v WI, Wellington 2015 WC

208* - Rohit Sharma v SL, Mohali 2017

210* - Fakhar Zaman v Zim, Bulawayo 2018

210 - Kishan v Ban, Chattogram 2022

208 - Gill v NZ, Hyderabad 2023