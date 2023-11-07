Mumbai (Maharashtra): Afghanistan can truly be tagged as the new power in cricket following their ICC World Cup 2023 show. The Afghans posted a competitive 291-5 in the allotted 50 overs against the five-time champions Australia at the iconic Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday.

Opener Ibrahim Zadran (129 not out off 143 balls) scored his sixth ODI hundred to take the Afghan close to 300. Choosing to bat, Afghans looked determined to make their first-ever semi-final in cricket's biggest show. After losing their first wicket in Rahmatullah Gurbaz (21) at the team score of 38, they never looked back.

Ibrahim Zadran, who already has five ODI tons under his belt, was the star smashing his sixth ton against the formidable Aussies, who are placed third in the points table with five victories from seven outings.

Rahmat Shah (30 off 44) and captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (26 off 43) kept the ticking in the middle over with Zadran taking the onus of building the innings.

Zadran smashed eight boundaries and three hits over the fences. The middle order batter Azmatullah Omarzai produced an 18-ball cameo of 22 runs with one four and a couple of sixes.

World-famous Afghan bowler Rashid Khan scored 35 off 18 balls with the help of two fours and three sixes. Among the Australian bowlers, Josh Hazlewood was the pick claiming two wickets for 39 runs while Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa bagged one wicket apiece. Mitchell Starc, in particular, went for runs conceding 70 in his nine overs.