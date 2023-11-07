World Cup 2023 | AUS vs AFG LIVE: Fifty up for Afghanistan; 57/1 after 12 overs
World Cup 2023 | AUS vs AFG LIVE: Fifty up for Afghanistan; 57/1 after 12 overs
Mumbai: In the match no 39 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- 2.53 pm
Team fifty was up for Afghanistan as Ibrahim Zadran was going strong from one end even as Rahmat Shah was playing second fiddle.
- 2.43 pm
Australia pacer Hazlewood sends back Gurbaz after the Afghanistan batter went for the pull shot which did not go well.
- 2.30 pm
The Afghanistan batters have started increasing the run rate and are currently playing at a decent pace.
- 2.18 pm
Afghanistan have managed to somehow keep the innings going without loosing wicket against some good bowling from Hazlewood and Starc.
- 2.11 pm.
A slow and steady start for Australia as the Afghanistan openers are trying to settle in front on Australia quality pace bowling.
Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil(w), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq
